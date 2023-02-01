Red Wolves trying to regain confidence offensively

Arkansas State’s Melodie Kapinga reaches for a rebound during a game against Southern Miss last week. The Red Wolves visit Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State was averaging better than 70 points per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the field before Sun Belt Conference play began in women’s basketball.

Those numbers have dropped along with the Red Wolves’ record over the last 10 games.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Site: HTC Center, Conway, S.C.

Tipoff: 5 p.m. Thursday

Records: ASU 6-15, 1-9 SBC; CCU 10-11, 5-5 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: CCU, 5-4

Last meeting: CCU, 91-76, 2021-22

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com