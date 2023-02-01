Red Wolves trying to regain confidence offensively

JONESBORO — Arkansas State was averaging better than 70 points per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the field before Sun Belt Conference play began in women’s basketball.
Those numbers have dropped along with the Red Wolves’ record over the last 10 games.
ASU (6-15, 1-9 Sun Belt) is averaging only 59.7 points and shooting just 33.4 percent from the field against Sun Belt competition. The Red Wolves’ season scoring average has dipped to 65.2 points per game, their season field goal percentage to 36.8.
Head coach Destinee Rogers, whose team visits Coastal Carolina on Thursday before returning for Saturday’s home game against Old Dominion, said building confidence offensively is a matter of doing the work in practice.
“When you’re in a slump or you’re not scoring well, there’s only one word that can help you and that’s to do the work, you know, work,” Rogers said during a video conference Tuesday. “We’re challenging them to get in the gym, get shots up. They’ve been doing partner shooting and things throughout the week, just trying to incorporate shooting drills and offensive drills into practice to try to help them build that confidence.
“You just have to be confident in what you bring to the table and you have to be elite at your role, and right now I don’t think that we have enough people being elite at their role. That’s why it looks the way it looks right now. If we can get people to be elite at their role, we’d be a lot better.”
ASU’s lone Sun Belt victory came Jan. 19 at South Alabama. The Red Wolves have suffered a pair of one-point losses in conference play, a 59-58 home setback against Appalachian State and a 49-48 overtime loss at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Last week the Red Wolves held a double-digit lead in the third quarter against Southern Miss before falling 68-59. ASU fell 12 points behind Marshall in the first seven minutes Saturday and never caught up in a 71-59 loss.
“We just have to get to a point where we play a little bit better as a team. The great teams that I’ve been a part of, it’s not about who’s doing it. It’s just about the team winning,” Rogers said. “I think we’re just trying to get the team to come together, play together in that aspect as well as just controlling the controllables.
“On Saturday, to be specific, we got 22 O-boards and we only got 15 second-chance points. We’re leaving too many points on the floor. We’re just trying to capitalize on those things that are going well for us and if we’re going to shoot 27 3s, obviously we have to make more, so we’re trying to get a lot of shots up in practice.”
The Red Wolves were 5-of-27 from the 3-point line Saturday and shot 27.6 percent overall from the field. They grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and had just eight turnovers, leading to 76 shots from the field to 58 for the Thundering Herd.
Rogers said the Red Wolves need to get the ball to the lane more often.
“I don’t think we’re getting enough paint touches. I think that every time we get a paint touch and get the ball inside or drive the ball inside, good things happen,” she said. “I don’t think we do it enough. We took 76 shots to their 58 and we only scored 59 and they scored 71. I just don’t think your shot selection can be good with those type of numbers.
“I think we rely way too much on early 3s and we need to get more paint touches to pull defenders and then shoot rhythm 3s out of that.”
Sophomore guards Izzy Higginbottom and Lauryn Pendleton average 13.5 and 12.3 points, respectively, to lead the Red Wolves.
Rogers hopes Higginbottom, who has battled plantar fasciitis during conference play, can get back in rhythm with an aggressive approach offensively. Higginbottom scored 18 points Saturday while shooting 6-of-22 from the field.
“I had a meeting with her and told her I want her to be ultra-aggressive,” Rogers said. “That’s why you saw her take as many shots as she took, and I’m OK with that because I trust the work that Izzy puts in.”
Coastal Carolina (10-11, 5-5 conference) features one of the Sun Belt’s top players in Aja Blount, a 5-11 forward who is the league’s fifth-leading scorer (15.8 points per game) and is tied for third in rebounding (7.9 average).
Blount scored 41 points against ASU in last year’s Sun Belt tournament as the Chanticleers defeated the Red Wolves 91-76.
Rogers said forward Melodie Kapinga and Anna Griffin will both spend time guarding Blount.
“She’s just a really good player. She can seal really good on the inside in the post. She can hit shots, she can hit the mid-range, she can pass,” Rogers said. “She’s just an all-around player, so we’re going to have to throw Mel at her, throw Anna at her, just try to throw fresh legs at her all game and just try to take her out of her game as much as we can.”
Kapinga and Keya Patton are the only seniors who see regular playing time for the Red Wolves. Seven of the nine players who took the court Saturday against Marshall are sophomores.
Rogers said the experience her team is gaining is a positive, but added that the results should still be better right now.
“While we are young, we are very talented. I just think the results of what we’re seeing is just not what it should be,” Rogers said. “I’m challenging those babies to grow up quickly and kind of it is what it is, but I’m looking forward to the future and being positive about the situation. It is great that they’re getting this in-game experience, they’re learning a ton, and when this core group are juniors and seniors, I really expect us to take off in a major way.
“But I’m trying not to look too much into that right now. I’m just trying to focus on right now and trying to figure out how to get them to be confident right now so we can win more games.”