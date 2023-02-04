Red Wolves unable to complete comeback

Arkansas State's Izzy Higginbottom (23) attempts a layup as Old Dominion's Jada Duckett defends during the first half of Saturday's game. Higginbottom scored 19 points to lead ASU, which lost 87-75.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A fourth-quarter rally fell short on Saturday as the Arkansas State women's basketball team dropped an 87-75 decision to Old Dominion.

The Red Wolves (7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt) ended the third quarter and began the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run to trim their deficit to as little as five points, but ODU (16-9, 8-4) took advantage of miscues down the stretch to widen the gap.