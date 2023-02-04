Red Wolves unable to complete comeback

JONESBORO — A fourth-quarter rally fell short on Saturday as the Arkansas State women's basketball team dropped an 87-75 decision to Old Dominion.
The Red Wolves (7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt) ended the third quarter and began the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run to trim their deficit to as little as five points, but ODU (16-9, 8-4) took advantage of miscues down the stretch to widen the gap.
"I think obviously we dug ourselves a hole from the jump," ASU coach Destinee Rogers said. "We fought trying to dig ourselves out. In the first half we cut it to seven and they jumped right back up by 15. We won the second half; we beat them by one in the third and beat them by four in the fourth. We just have to obviously do a better job of getting off to a good start, especially against a team like that."
Four players scored in double figures as part of a balanced attack for the Red Wolves, led by Izzy Higginbottom's game-high 19 points and five rebounds.
Lauryn Pendleton added 13 points, all in the second half, on 4-of-9 from the field with five steals. Melodie Kapinga scored 11 points in the post, while Anna Griffin notched 10 with a game-high seven boards.
As a team, A-State shot 46.4 percent (26-56) from the field, including a 53.3-percent mark in the second half, while going 7-for-10 from 3-point range.
Old Dominion's offense was led by three double-figure scorers, highlighted by Kaye Clark's 18-point outing on 6-of-8 from the field. Makayla Dickens and Amari Young added 16 points apiece, while Jordan McLaughlin sparked the offense with seven assists.
ODU shot 52.5 percent (32-61) from the floor and 72.7 percent (16-22) at the free-throw line, while scoring 22 points on 15 A-State turnovers. The Monarchs played 13 players, with the bench accounting for 29 points.
"This was a good lesson for our team to learn, just going up against an experienced group that's really tough. Their game is really trying to out-tough you and get in your head a little bit, and I think we allowed them to kind of get us out of our stuff offensively in the first half," Rogers said. "We were much better in the second half. Had we played the first half like we played the second half, this would probably be a different ballgame."
After A-State led by four early, ODU scored 13 unanswered to take the lead, expanding it to 14 near the end of the quarter. Higginbottom knocked down a pair of free throws to end the period with the Monarchs leading 27-15.
Old Dominion's lead grew to 16, but a 9-0 run pulled the Red Wolves within seven after a 3-point play by Higginbottom. The visitors responded with a half-ending 10-0 surge to lead 49-32 at intermission.
The sides traded baskets for much of the third quarter, as ODU's lead grew to 20 with two minutes left in the period, but the Red Wolves gathered steam and ended with six of the last eight points to trail 69-53 through three.
That run extended over into the fourth quarter, as Arkansas State managed to work the deficit down to five after Leilani Augmon scored two of her nine points on a floater in the paint.
ASU visits Troy and James Madison this week. The next home game is Feb. 16 against South Alabama.