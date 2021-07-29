JONESBORO — With the third season under head coach Santiago Restrepo less than a month away, Arkansas State unveiled its 2021 volleyball schedule on Thursday.
ASU opens the season at home for the second straight season, hosting Missouri State, Tennessee-Martin and Wichita State in the A-State Invitational (Aug. 27-28) at First National Bank Arena. Ten total home matches dot the calendar for the 2021 campaign.
The Red Wolves then spend the next four weeks on the road, with tournaments at Saint Louis (Sept. 3-4), Southeast Missouri (Sept. 10-11 – vs Kansas City, vs Marshall, at SEMO) and Memphis (Sept. 17-18) before opening conference play at Appalachian State (Sept. 24) and Coastal Carolina (Sept. 26).
October marks the return of the Red Wolves, as ASU hosts South Alabama (Oct. 1) and Troy (Oct. 2) before embarking on a three-match road swing at Arkansas-Little Rock (Oct. 5), Louisiana-Lafayette (Oct. 8) and Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 10).
Home matches versus UT Arlington (Oct. 14) and reigning Sun Belt Conference champion Texas State (Oct. 16) follow before ASU makes a trip to Georgia for showdowns at Georgia State (Oct. 22) and Georgia Southern (Oct. 23). The Red Wolves return home to host UL Lafayette (Oct. 28) and ULM (Oct. 30), followed by the final road tests of the regular season at UTA (Nov. 5) and Texas State (Nov. 7).
ASU closes the regular season in First National Bank Arena, hosting in-state rival UALR on Tuesday, Nov. 9, before traveling to Foley, Ala., for the Sun Belt Conference tournament.