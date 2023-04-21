Red Wolves, Warhawks seek Sun Belt boost

Arkansas State’s Wil French rounds third base on his way to home plate in the first inning of the Red Wolves’ loss to Ole Miss on Tuesday night. ASU hosts Louisiana-Monroe in a Sun Belt Conference series that is scheduled to start tonight.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe begin the second half of conference play with ground to make up for either team to earn a place in the Sun Belt baseball tournament next month.

The Warhawks and Red Wolves are 12th and 14th, respectively, in the league standings entering their series this weekend at Tomlinson Stadium. Ten of the Sun Belt’s 14 teams will earn a berth in the league tournament in Montgomery, Ala.