Red Wolves, Warhawks seek Sun Belt boost

JONESBORO — Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe begin the second half of conference play with ground to make up for either team to earn a place in the Sun Belt baseball tournament next month.
The Warhawks and Red Wolves are 12th and 14th, respectively, in the league standings entering their series this weekend at Tomlinson Stadium. Ten of the Sun Belt’s 14 teams will earn a berth in the league tournament in Montgomery, Ala.
ULM (14-23, 4-10 Sun Belt) is 4-4 over its last three Sun Belt weekends after being swept by Old Dominion and Troy in the first two series. ASU (12-21, 3-10 Sun Belt) has a 3-6 league record in its last three conference weekends.
Red Wolves head coach Tommy Raffo said the Warhawks are a scrappy, well-coached team.
“They have a way they play the game. They’re going to capitalize on anything you give them,” Raffo said. “We’ve had some really good tussles over the years with them.
“It’s Sun Belt play. Everybody is good in the Sun Belt. You look at the scores and you see one and two-run games a lot in the Sun Belt. You have some teams at the top that have done a really good job of winning those games and consequently they’re pretty high up in the RPI. It’s a good league.”
The teams are scheduled to start their series this evening at 6. Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m., followed by Sunday’s series finale at 1 p.m.
After a dismal March where they only won twice in 14 games, the Red Wolves are 4-6 in April. ASU and Ole Miss were tied after six innings Tuesday before the Rebels scored once in the seventh and twice in the ninth to win 6-3.
A one-out wild pitch gave Ole Miss the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.
“I don’t know if the wild pitch was the one that beat us. It was a build-up of the free stuff over the course of time,” Raffo said. “We kept the game close. They had some opportunities maybe to break it open, but credit our guys for keeping the game where it was, 3-3 in the sixth.
“We had opportunities to maybe knock a guy in or tie the game, and it just didn’t happen. The quality at-bats on the back end of the game weren’t as good and their pitching was better against us.”
ASU leadoff man Wil French ranks fifth among Sun Belt players in on-base percentage at .479. French, the Red Wolves’ second baseman, leads the team in batting average (.339), runs scored (41), walks (32) and stolen bases (eight).
First baseman Brandon Hager owns a .325 average with a team-high 24 home runs and 24 runs batted in. Left fielder Cross Jumper has a .300 batting average while shortstop Kody Darcy is the RBI leader (34) and doubles leader (15).
Designated hitter Cason Tollett, who has missed much of the season with a knee injury, sat out the Ole Miss game to rest for the weekend. Tollett has played in nine games, going 13-for-28 at the plate in his last seven games. He has had six consecutive multi-hit games.
Kyler Carmack (3-1, 2.62 earned run average) has been ASU’s most effective starting pitcher. Arlon Butts has made a team-high 16 appearances out of the bullpen, notching two saves.
Butts was one of nine pitchers used by ASU in Tuesday’s game, retiring both batters he faced.
“I think it was important to get some guys out there,” Raffo said. “Right now we have some guys who are going pretty well and we have some guys who need to do better for us to do well on the weekend, and they know that. Throwing some guys (Tuesday), it was good to get them back on the mound on our home field.”
ULM has followed a four-game winning streak by losing three in a row, including Wednesday night’s 10-4 setback at Arkansas-Little Rock. The Warhawks have the Sun Belt’s lowest team batting average (.247), but are sixth in team ERA (5.75) and third (.971) in fielding percentage among the 14 teams.
While ASU has a 40-38 series advantage, ULM has won the last five meetings and nine of the last 12. The Red Wolves have not won a series against the Warhawks since 2017.