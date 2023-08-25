Red Wolves work through afternoon heat

JONESBORO — Arkansas State didn’t shy away from afternoon football practices earlier this week, knowing extreme heat likely awaits in next week’s season opener.
The Red Wolves begin the 2023 season Sept. 2 at 20th-ranked Oklahoma, where an ESPN-televised kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Early forecasts for Norman, Okla., call for a high of 97 on game day.
ASU held practice outdoors Monday through Wednesday. The Red Wolves worked inside Thursday at the Student Activity Center.
“All training camp we haven’t been challenged by the weather, the elements and the heat,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said after Wednesday’s practice at Centennial Bank Stadium. “You have to practice in the elements you’re going to play in and checking with the weather in Norman, it’s going to be about 111 degrees on the field or even hotter at 11 a.m. To be able to come out here the last couple days and prepare in it, obviously you have be smart, you have to take the precautions.”
Breaks were built into practice for hydration and at Centennial Bank Stadium, shade covered much of the field Wednesday after 5 p.m.
Still, the Red Wolves say, practice conditions have been difficult.
“It’s been pretty tough but we’re embracing it because we want to make harder to our advantage,” running back Ja’Quez Cross said Wednesday. “We want to make the hard things easy.”
With the fall semester underway, the Red Wolves have a different schedule than they did in preseason camp. Parts of Wednesday’s practice included work against scout teams that were running Oklahoma’s offense and defense.
Jones said he has seen strides since Saturday’s second scrimmage of fall camp, but added the Red Wolves aren’t close to game ready. Tuesday’s practice included 14 missed assignments, he said.
“We’re still not anywhere near where we need in execution. Defensively we’re being out-leveraged too much for big, explosive plays, not placing our eyes where we need to be, just the small fundamentals and details,” Jones said. “It’s the overall focus of what it takes to play winning football. Offensively it’s kind of the same thing. We have nine individuals doing the right thing, 10 individuals doing the right thing, and then one individual makes a mistake and like we say, one wrong, all wrong.”
Jones said ASU has not named a starting quarterback. Senior transfer J.T. Shrout, redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey and true freshman Jaylen Raynor have worked at the position.
“We’ll take this weekend and compile things,” Jones said when asked about the competition at quarterback. “I have some outside individuals that I trust in the coaching profession who are kind of evaluating their practices as we go as well.”
Unlike a year ago, the Red Wolves have an established placekicker in sophomore Dominic Zvada, a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection who was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist last season.
Zvada said he has spent the preseason trying to work on details.
“I feel very confident, not just in myself but in this whole team and especially my unit, my holder and my snapper,” Zvada said. “We’re dialed in right now. It just feels like it’s a complete operation. There’s no real mistakes we’re making or anything like that.”
Zvada is one of 30 kickers on the Groza watch list after making 17 of 18 field goal attempts last year, with a long of 56 yards. He also made all but one of his 31 extra points to score 81 points, the most ever by a true freshman kicker in the Sun Belt.
Since last season, Zvada has learned to deal with the expectations that followed his banner freshman year.
“Especially in the spring, when I just had high expectations for myself, especially coming off last season, I’m like, ‘Well, everyone expects me to never miss again.’ I kind of went into spring with that expectation and obviously that’s just an unrealistic expectation,” Zvada said. “I learned that and luckily it was during spring ball, so there was plenty of time to learn, and coming into fall camp, I had already learned that lesson. I’m like, ‘You know what, you make a mistake, move on.’ That’s kind of been the mentality this fall camp and that will be the mentality this season.”