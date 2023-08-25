Red Wolves work through afternoon heat

Arkansas State’s Dominic Zvada (33) attempts a field goal out of William Przystup’s hold during practice Wednesday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State didn’t shy away from afternoon football practices earlier this week, knowing extreme heat likely awaits in next week’s season opener.

The Red Wolves begin the 2023 season Sept. 2 at 20th-ranked Oklahoma, where an ESPN-televised kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Early forecasts for Norman, Okla., call for a high of 97 on game day.