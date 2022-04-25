JONESBORO — Jake Reece supplied power at the plate while David Rubottom pitched well out of the bullpen Friday as Brookland defeated Jonesboro 10-6 in high school baseball at Woodland Field.
Reece was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three runs batted in to lead the Bearcats (19-5) at the plate. Rubottom (4-1) earned the victory by pitching 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three.
Griffin Duvall retired the final four batters on ground balls to earn his second save of the season. Brookland pitchers combined to get 14 ground ball outs, including 10 during Rubottom’s stint on the mound.
Jack Henry Pettit was 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored for Brookland. Mason Pankey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Dax Webb had a hit and scored twice; and Cade Collins and Gavin Jordan drove in one run each for Brookland.
Maddox Morrison was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Jonesboro (19-6-1). Hudson Hosman had a hit and two RBIs, while Ty Rhoades and Josh Hyneman drove in one run each for the Hurricane.
Brookland led 5-3 after the first inning. The Bearcats scored five runs in the third inning for a 10-4 lead.
Kennett, Mo., 7, Valley View 4
KENNETT, Mo. – Kennett, Mo., scored four runs in the first two innings Saturday and went on to defeat Valley View 7-4 in high school baseball.
The Indians (13-2) led 7-1 after five innings, then held off a late rally by the Blazers (21-5).
Slade Caldwell was 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and an RBI for Valley View. Preston Watlington finished 2-for-3 with a double; Lawson Ward was 2-for-4 with a double; Carson Turley tripled and drove in a run; and Grayson Becker and Carter Saulsbury drove in one run each for the Blazers.
Paragould 6-6 Nettleton 5-9
PARAGOULD – Paragould and Nettleton split a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader Saturday, the Rams rallying to win the first game 6-5 and the Raiders holding on to take the second 9-6.
A four-run seventh inning allowed Paragould to win the opener in walk-off fashion. Isaiah McChristian was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Rams. Lucas Hancock was 2-for-5.
Carson McFarland was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Ford Raffo homered and drove in two runs for the Raiders in the first game. Seth Bishop also drove in a run during Nettleton’s five-run first inning.
Nettleton starting pitcher Maddox Hampton worked six innings, striking out 11 while giving up two runs (none earned) on four hits and four walks.
The Raiders led 7-0 in the second game. After the Rams plated six runs in the top of the sixth, Nettleton added two in the bottom of the inning to set the final score.
Seth Bishop was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Nettleton in the second game. Hampton added a hit and two RBIs; Colby Miller had a hit and two RBIs; Zachary Bishop was 2-for-4 and scored twice; and Raffo doubled, drove in a run and scored twice.
Nelson McHaney was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Paragould in the second game. Corbin Bailey added a hit and two RBIs for the Rams.
Raffo earned the pitching victory with 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out six batters while giving up one unearned run on one hit and three walks.
Softball
Tuckerman 5, Melbourne 0
MELBOURNE – Tuckerman wrapped up the 2A-2 conference softball championship Saturday with a 5-0 victory over Melbourne.
Makaylie Gist struck out five batters while pitching a no-hitter for the Lady Bulldogs (16-5, 12-0 conference). Kenzie Soden was 2-for-3, while Shanley Williams, Hannah Nicholson, Reagan Washam and Audrey Altom all finished 2-for-4.
Rector 2, EPC 1
RECTOR – Rector edged East Poinsett County 2-1 in eight innings Friday in 2A-3 conference softball.
Emmah Tarno drove in the winning run as the Lady Cougars clinched at least a share of the 2A-3 title. Morgan Garner pitched all eight innings for Rector, allowing one run on five hits while striking out nine.
Riverside 15, Marmaduke 3
MARMADUKE – Riverside scored 10 runs in the second inning Friday and went on to defeat Marmaduke 15-3 in 2A-3 conference softball.
Mackenzie Thomas was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Lady Rebels (12-7, 8-4 conference). Annalee Qualls was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs; Katie Ridge was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs; Kaylee Cox was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice; and Gracie Doty was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Qualls pitched all five innings, striking out five while giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits.
Riverside erased a 5-1 deficit Thursday to defeat Buffalo Island Central 10-5 at Lake City. Thomas was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored; Qualls was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Doty was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; and Ridge was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Arabella Oliver tripled and drove in three runs for BIC.
Soccer
Jonesboro 9, West Memphis 0
WEST MEMPHIS – Jonesboro built a 7-0 halftime lead Friday night on the way to a 9-0 rout of West Memphis in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Eder Leal scored five goals to power the league-leading Hurricane (9-3, 9-1 conference).
William Felipe scored Jonesboro’s first goal off Gabriel Mata’s assist. Clay Glomski struck next off Kevin Nunez’s throw-in for a 2-0 lead.
Leal scored his first goal off the right side on a through ball from Felipe. He scored off an assist from Glomski and then posted the next two unassisted to give the Hurricane a 6-0 lead.
Joe Clay Young scored off Carlos Alvarado’s assist to close Jonesboro’s first-half scoring. Leal scored off an assist from Felipe, then assisted on a goal by Alvarado in the second half.
Jonesboro 15, West Memphis 0
WEST MEMPHIS – Yajaira Alvarado scored four goals Friday to tie the school career goals record as Jonesboro routed West Memphis 15-0 in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Alvarado, who also had two assists Friday, has scored 84 goals to tie Anna Kaloghirou’s school record. Her first opportunity to break the record will be tonight when the Lady Hurricane (10-2, 8-2 conference) hosts Paragould.
Krisselle Nwokeji also had a hat trick, finishing with three goals and two assists. Keissy Hopes and Henley Rogers added two goals and two assists each.
Ayesha Uddin, Brianna Pacheco, Lily Barr and McKenzie Jones added one goal each. Uddin and Hailey Hopes finished with two assists each, while Roxy Crotts and Raquel Vargas had one assist each.