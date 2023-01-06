Reel leads EPC past Walnut Ridge in Division I final

East Poinsett County’s Tyrus Reel (3) drives between Walnut Ridge’s Davis Callahan (21) and Collin Andrews (55) during Wednesday night’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational championship game. Reel scored 32 points as EPC won the Division I final 55-51.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — East Poinsett County had the right player at the free throw line with 5.6 seconds remaining in Wednesday night’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational championship game.

With the Warriors clinging to a two-point lead, sophomore guard Tyrus Reel calmly made two free throws to seal EPC’s 55-51 victory over Walnut Ridge in the Division I boys’ final.

