Reel leads EPC past Walnut Ridge in Division I final

JONESBORO — East Poinsett County had the right player at the free throw line with 5.6 seconds remaining in Wednesday night’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational championship game.
With the Warriors clinging to a two-point lead, sophomore guard Tyrus Reel calmly made two free throws to seal EPC’s 55-51 victory over Walnut Ridge in the Division I boys’ final.
The final free throws gave Reel 32 points in the championship game. He scored 25 points in the first three quarters as the Warriors led by as many as 15 points, then added seven more in the final period to help them hold off a run by the Bobcats.
Reel was 10-of-12 at the free throw line, including five-of-six in the fourth quarter.
“He played aggressive and he played smart. He used his teammates the right way, he made the right play at the right time, and he made big-time free throws,” first-year EPC coach JeMarcus Thaxton said. “He played like a big-time point guard. He’s only a sophomore and he has more room to grow. I think he’ll grow into the great player that I think he has the ability to be.”
Jamarkius Garrett added 12 points as second-seeded EPC earned its seventh NEA boys’ crown and first since 2014.
Maddox Jean scored 23 points to lead eighth-seeded Walnut Ridge. Davis Callahan added 11 points and Collin Andrews finished with eight for the Bobcats.
“For us to have a chance Maddox has to step up and he did tonight,” Walnut Ridge coach Blake Coffman said. “He fought for all the loose balls and any chance he had to score inside the paint, he gave us a shot.”
The Warriors got off to a fast start, building a 10-point halftime lead, and held a 40-25 lead with 4:58 remaining in the third quarter.
Walnut Ridge started making its way back into the game in the third quarter, inching within 41-32. The Bobcats started the fourth quarter on an 8-1 run and pulled within 42-40 when Jean scored with 4:14 remaining.
“One thing I preach to my kids is just weather the storm, continue to play hard, do your job and do things the right way, and you always give yourself a chance,” Thaxton said. “I preach to them all the time that you’re going to make mistakes, that you’re human and not perfect, but it’s a family, a brotherhood. You miss free throws, your brother’s got your back. He’s going to do his job to help pick you up.”
EPC answered with an 8-0 run that included four points from Reel, whose two free throws with 2:05 remaining gave the Warriors a 50-40 lead.
The game wasn’t over, though. Andrews made one of two free throws and Callahan scored, pulling the Bobcats within 50-43 with 1:12 to play.
Walnut Ridge forced a turnover and Callahan drilled a 3-pointer from the corner that cut EPC’s lead to 50-46 with 47 seconds to play. Another EPC turnover led to Rex Tedder’s basket that pulled the Bobcats within two with 34 seconds to go.
Omar McCuiston’s free throws gave EPC a 52-48 lead with 29.6 seconds to play. Tedder and Callahan combined to make three of four foul shots to one for Garrett in an exchange that reduced the Warriors’ lead to 53-51 with 16.6 seconds on the clock.
EPC missed two free throws, giving Walnut Ridge a chance to tie or take the lead, but the Bobcats lost the ball out of bounds on an errant pass with 6.5 seconds to play. Reel’s free throws sealed the outcome.
“We had a good run there at the end,” Coffman said. “We started causing them some tough shots, finally getting some defensive rebounds and pushing the ball and had some decent shots there in transition.”
NEA Division I boys
All-tournament team: Kyler Lenderman, Hoxie; Leevi Tucker, McCrory; Grant Henry, Harrisburg; Cobey Riddle, Trumann; Ethan Hopkins, White County Central; Shawn-Hudson Seegraves, Piggott; Davis Callahan, Walnut Ridge; Jake Jones, Hoxie; Justin Brannen, Bay; Dennis Gaines, East Poinsett County; Rex Tedder, Walnut Ridge; Kristian Harris, Trumann; Jamarkius Garrett, East Poinsett County; Maddox Jean, Walnut Ridge; Tyrus Reel, East Poinsett County.
Paul Hoffman Sportsmanship Award: Harrisburg.