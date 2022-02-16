BROOKLAND — Strong defensive performances helped the Brookland boys and Valley View girls earn regional tournament berths with victories Tuesday in the 4A-3 high school district basketball tournament.
Third-seeded Brookland limited Trumann to single-digit points in every quarter to earn a 53-23 victory in the boys’ quarterfinals. Valley View, also a No. 3 seed, didn’t yield more than six points in any quarter of its 41-20 victory over Brookland in the girls’ quarterfinals.
Other teams earning East Region berths with victories Tuesday included fourth-seeded Trumann in the girls’ division and fourth-seeded Pocahontas on the boys’ bracket. Trumann rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Westside 51-45, while Pocahontas eased past Southside 57-43.
Today’s semifinal schedule at Bearcat Arena includes Southside-Trumann, girls, 4 p.m.; Blytheville-Pocahontas, boys, 5:30 p.m.; Highland-Valley View, girls, 7 p.m.; and Valley View-Brookland, boys, 8:30 p.m.
Brookland limited Trumann to two points in the first quarter while taking a 22-10 halftime lead. The Bearcats led 34-19 after three quarters and removed any doubt while outscoring the Wildcats 19-4 in the final period.
David York led Brookland with 17 points. Masen Woodall scored all 16 of his points in the first three quarters
Pocahontas’ Justin DeJournett hit four 3-pointers to score 24 points in his team’s victory over Southside.
Mason Baltz added 10 points for the Redskins, who trailed 26-24 at halftime. DeJournett scored 18 points in the second half, including 12 in the fourth quarter as Pocahontas outscored Southside 21-9.
Jonathan Calhoun scored 13 points, Ayden Cuzzort 12 and Jacob Longo 10 for the Southerners.
Hadden Lieblong hit two 3-pointers while scoring 14 points to lead Valley View past Brookland in the girls’ quarterfinals. Lieblong scored 12 points in the second half as the Lady Blazers outscored the Lady Bearcats 20-8.
Anna Winkfield added eight points and Hunter Gibson seven for Valley View, which led 13-6 after the first quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 32-14 after the third quarter. Stella Parker scored 10 points to lead Brookland.
Kayde Jones scored 14 of her 20 points as Trumann outscored Westside 28-14 in the final period. The Lady Wildcats trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, 25-16 at halftime and 31-23 after the third quarter.
Trumann’s Dajanique Jones hit two 3s and scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter. Nygeria Jones also finished with two 3s and eight points for the Lady Wildcats.
Lanie Welch scored 20 points and Megan Hedger added 19 for Westside, combining to shoot 19-of-25 from the free-throw line.
2A-3 District
RECTOR – Fifth-seeded Bay earned a regional tournament berth Tuesday night with a 78-62 upset of fourth-seeded Cross County in the senior boys’ division of the 2A-3 district basketball tournament.
Third-seeded Earle, which defeated Riverside 63-42, also advanced in the boys’ bracket. In the girls’ tournament, third-seeded Riverside eliminated East Poinsett County 55-34 and fourth-seeded Buffalo Island Central edged Bay 53-47 in overtime.
Today’s semifinal schedule includes Marmaduke-BIC, girls, 4 p.m.; BIC-Bay, boys, 5:30 p.m.; Rector-Riverside, girls, 7 p.m.; and Rector-Earle, boys, 8:30 p.m.
Bay overcame a 41-point outburst by Cross County’s AJ Beale to earn a berth in next week’s North Region tournament.
The Yellowjackets drilled five of their nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 21-7 lead, then sank three more in the second quarter for a 40-23 halftime lead. Bay led 61-40 after the third quarter, advancing comfortably despite Beale’s 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Justin Brannen led Bay with 26 points. Evan Stotts added 17 points, hitting four 3s, and Seth Spencer finished with three 3s and 15 points. Tyler Fraley added eight points.
Earle led Riverside 31-19 at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-6 edge in the third quarter. Kwantin King hit four 3s to lead the Bulldogs with 23 points, followed by Deonta Davis with 11 and Rholly Davis with 10.
Grayson Taylor scored 12 points to lead Riverside, with Easton Hatch and Dennis Williams adding nine each.
BIC outscored Bay 9-3 in overtime after the teams were tied at 44 to end regulation in the girls’ quarterfinals. Arabella Oliver hit one of her three 3s in overtime and finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Mustangs. Lexi Riley added 13 points and Hallee Wells 12 for BIC.
Hannah Lane scored 22 points, Destiny Bogard 13 and Vidalia McIntire nine for Bay. BIC led 21-18 at halftime and Bay rallied to take a 38-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Riverside led 19-8 after the first quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 37-22 after three quarters of its victory over EPC. Gracie Washington scored 17 points, Brooklyn Berry 16 and Ali Towles 13 for the Lady Rebels.
Latavia Baker scored nine points on three 3s and Kyla Harston added eight points for EPC.
3A-3 District
WALNUT RIDGE – Corning edged rival Piggott 57-54 Tuesday in senior boys’ basketball at the 3A-3 district tournament.
Luke Blanchard and Clayton Vanpool scored 15 points each for the Bobcats, who advanced to play fourth-seeded Rivercrest for a regional tournament berth Wednesday evening. Brandon Palmer scored 27 points, Shawn-Hudson Seegraves 12 and Nate Brantley 10 for Piggott, which led 30-25 at halftime and 39-38 after the third quarter.
Gosnell defeated Hoxie 65-52 in Tuesday’s second boys’ game, advancing to play third-seeded Manila in a quarterfinal game Wednesday night.
In girls’ games Tuesday, Walnut Ridge defeated Harrisburg 42-32 and Gosnell ousted Piggott 47-39. Walnut Ridge advanced to play fourth-seeded Osceola, and Gosnell moved on to play Hoxie in girls’ quarterfinal games Wednesday.
Wynne 65, LR Mills 14
LITTLE ROCK – Wynne earned its 20th victory of the season Tuesday by routing Little Rock Mills 65-14 in 4A-5 senior girls’ basketball.
Derriona Spencer scored 22 points for the Lady Yellowjackets (20-6, 12-1 conference), who led 46-10 at halftime.
2A-2 District
SALEM – Tuckerman earned a regional berth Tuesday with a 69-35 rout of Midland in the 2A-2 senior boys’ district basketball tournament.
David Platt was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line while producing 14 points and eight rebounds for the third-seeded Bulldogs. Eli Tackett also scored 14 points and Amare Neal 10 for Tuckerman, which led 17-13 after the first quarter, 33-17 at halftime and 48-26 after the third quarter.
Fourth-seeded Salem routed Cedar Ridge 62-37 in Tuesday’s other boys’ contest. Tonight’s semifinals feature top-seeded Sloan-Hendrix and Salem at 5:30 p.m., followed by second-seeded Melbourne and Tuckerman at 8:30 p.m.
In girls’ games Tuesday, fourth-seeded Cedar Ridge defeated White County Central 61-29 and third-seeded Salem eliminated Sloan-Hendrix 67-35. Semifinal games in the girls bracket this evening include Melbourne-Cedar Ridge, 4 p.m., and Tuckerman-Salem, 7 p.m.
1A-3 district
LYNN – Fourth-seeded Maynard pulled away in the second half Tuesday to defeat Crowley’s Ridge Academy 60-45 in the 1A-3 senior boys’ district basketball tournament.
Drey Beasley scored 22 points to lead the Tigers, who led 17-14 after the first quarter, 31-28 at halftime and 43-35 after the third quarter.
Sam Marshall scored a game-high 24 points for CRA.
Mammoth Spring also advanced with Tuesday’s 50-31 victory over tournament host Hillcrest. Gavin Boddie scored 18 points for the Bears.
Tonight’s boys’ semifinals include Marked Tree-Maynard at 5:15 and Ridgefield Christian-Mammoth Spring at 7:45. Girls’ semifinal pairings include Mammoth Spring-Marked Tree, 4 p.m., and Hillcrest-Maynard, 6:30 p.m.