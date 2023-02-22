JONESBORO — Postseason play continues this week for high school basketball teams in classes 4A-1A with regional tournaments around the state.
First-round regional games are scheduled today and Thursday, with the winners earning state tournament berths next week. Regional semifinal games will be played Friday, followed by third-place and championship games on Saturday.
Blytheville, the state’s top-ranked team overall in the Arkansas Sports Media poll, leads the field for the Class 4A East Region tournament at Clinton. The 4A-3 champion Chickasaws (29-1) play Lonoke, the fourth-place team from 4A-5, tonight at 8:30.
Brookland (23-6), which is ranked fifth in Class 4A, takes on regional host Clinton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Highland and 4A-5 winner Little Rock Christian meet today at 5:30, while Forrest City and Pulaski Robinson clash Thursday at 8:30.
Manila is tied for fifth in the 3A rankings after winning the 3A-3 district tournament. The Lions (25-4) take on Tuckerman tonight at 8:30 as the 3A-2 regional tournament begins at Mountain View.
Other 3A-2 first-round games include Mountain View-Rivercrest today at 5:30 p.m.; Osceola-Melbourne on Thursday at 5:30; and Newport-Corning on Thursday at 8:30.
Marianna Lee, the 2A-6 champion, is ranked fourth in Class 2A entering the 2A North Region tournament at Buffalo Island Central. The Trojans (22-5) play Earle this evening at 8:30.
East Poinsett County (12-11) emerged as the champion of an upset-filled 2A-3 district tournament last week in Lake City. The Warriors play Palestine-Wheatley today at 5:30 p.m. First-round North Region games Thursday include Bay-Carlisle, 5:30 p.m., and Rector-Barton, 8:30 p.m.
Second-ranked Sloan-Hendrix (31-3) leads the field in the 2A Central Region tournament on its home court in Imboden. The Greyhounds open the tournament tonight at 8:30 against Conway St. Joseph.
Other first-round games include Bigelow-South Side Bee Branch, 5:30 p.m. today; Marshall and Cutter-Morning Star, 5:30 p.m. Thursday; and England-Cedar Ridge, 8:30 Thursday.
Marked Tree (24-3) is ranked third in Class 1A going into the 1A-2 regional at Calico Rock. The Indians open the tournament today at 5:30 against Calico Rock.
Other first-round games feature Shirley and Crowley’s Ridge Academy, 8:30 tonight; Concord and Hillcrest, 5:30 p.m. Thursday; and Mammoth Spring and West Side Greers Ferry, 8:30 Thursday.
Brookland (22-9) and Westside (14-11) are part of the field for the Class 4A East Region girls’ tournament at Clinton. The Lady Bearcats play Bauxite on Thursday at 4 p.m., while the Lady Warriors battle Clinton today at 4 p.m. in their first regional appearance since the 2010-11 season.
In other first-round East Region games, Highland plays Heber Springs on Thursday at 7 p.m., while Southside Batesville faces Pulaski Academy this evening at 7.
Two area teams meet this evening in the 3A-2 girls’ regional tournament at Mountain View. Manila (19-9), the 3A-3 district champion, and Tuckerman (23-11) meet at 7 p.m.
Melbourne and Rivercrest open the tournament today at 4 p.m. Thursday’s first-round pairings include Corning-Mountain View, 4 p.m.; and Salem-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Riverside (27-8) rolls into the 2A North Region girls’ tournament at BIC after winning the 2A-3 district tournament. The Lady Rebels play Carlisle today at 4 p.m.
Des Arc and Bay play today’s second North Region girls’ game at 7 p.m. Thursday’s games include Barton-Rector, 4 p.m., and Marmaduke-McCrory, 7 p.m.
The 2A Central girls’ tournament at Sloan-Hendrix features three of the top five teams in 2A in No. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola, No. 2 Conway Christian and No. 5 Bigelow. First-round pairings include Conway Christian-South Side Bee Branch, 4 p.m. today; Mount Vernon-Enola and Conway St. Joseph, 7 p.m. today; Marshall-England, 4 p.m. Thursday; and Bigelow-Quitman, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Three of the top five teams in the 1A girls’ rankings are in the 1A-2 regional at Calico Rock, including top-ranked Mammoth Spring, second-ranked Norfork and fourth-ranked Viola.
First-round games include Mammoth Spring-Concord, 4 p.m. today; Norfork-Armorel, 7 p.m. today; Rural Special-Hillcrest, 4 p.m. Thursday; and Marked Tree-Viola, 7 p.m. Thursday.