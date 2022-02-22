Regional tournaments set to start

JONESBORO — A state tournament berth is one victory away for Arkansas high school basketball teams in classes 1A through 4A.
First-round winners in regional tournaments advance to next week’s state tournaments in those classifications. Teams qualify through their conferences in classes 5A and 6A.
The top four teams from last week’s 4A-3 district tournament will play in the East Region tournament scheduled to start today at Highland.
Brookland (16-10) earned the No. 1 seed from 4A-3 boys with an upset of regular-season champion Blytheville in the district tournament final. The Bearcats play Pulaski Robinson in the first round today at 5:30 p.m.
Pocahontas (15-9), the fourth seed from 4A-3, plays defending state champion Little Rock Mills tonight at 8:30. The Comets (18-7) are the top seed from 4A-5, which does not hold a district tournament.
Third-seeded Valley View (11-11) opens the tournament Thursday against Forrest City at 5:30 p.m. Blytheville (24-4), the state’s third-ranked team in Class 4A, faces Stuttgart on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Tournament host Highland (17-6) earned the No. 1 seed from 4A-3 in the girls’ division by winning the district tournament. The Lady Rebels open the tournament against Forrest City today at 4 p.m.
Valley View (19-8) is the No. 4 seed after finishing third in the regular season. The Lady Blazers play 4A-5 co-champion Pulaski Academy tonight at 7.
Wynne (21-6), the 4A-5 co-champion, and 4A-3 regular-season champion Southside (25-2) meet Thursday at 4 p.m.
Second-seeded Trumann (12-12) and Lonoke play Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Class 3A Region 2 tournament will be held at Rose Bud. Osceola (22-4) is the No. 1 seed from 3A-3 boys, giving the Seminoles a first-round game against Newport today at 5:30. Now ranked No. 1 in 3A, the Seminoles extended their winning streak to 12 games with a victory over Manila in the 3A-3 tournament final.
Rivercrest, the No. 4 seed from 3A-3, will play 3A-2 champion Riverview tonight at 8:30. Third-seeded Walnut Ridge (20-5) plays Cave City on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while No. 2 seed Manila (21-9) battles tournament host Rose Bud on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Manila (26-4) is the No. 1 girls’ seed from 3A-3 after claiming the district tournament title. The Lady Lions open the tournament today against Pangburn at 4 p.m. Osceola, the No. 4 seed, faces fifth-ranked Clinton at 7 p.m.
Third-seeded Corning (19-6) plays Mountain View on Thursday at 4 p.m., while second-seeded Hoxie (18-10) faces Harding Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Regional qualifiers from 2A-3 will visit Carlisle for the North Region tournament. In boys’ games today, fourth-seeded Bay will play Marianna Lee at 5:30 p.m., while No. 1 seed Buffalo Island Central (28-5) plays Carlisle at 8:30 p.m. The Mustangs are ranked second in Class 2A.
Thursday’s boys’ games include Earle-Barton, 5:30 p.m., and Rector (20-9)-England at 8:30 p.m.
Second-ranked Marmaduke (34-3), the No. 1 seed from 2A-3, plays Carlisle tonight at 7 in the first round of the girls’ tournament. BIC, the No. 4 seed from 2A-3, plays England at 4 p.m.
Rector (21-7) is the No. 2 seed from 2A-3, giving the Lady Cougars a matchup Thursday with McCrory at 4 p.m. Riverside will face Des Arc on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Area teams that qualified for regional tournaments out of the 2A-2 district will compete in the Central Region tournament at White County Central. Sloan-Hendrix (26-6) will play Marshall in the boys’ tournament Thursday at 8:30, while Tuckerman (16-12) plays Conway St. Joseph at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central boys’ games today include Melbourne-Bigelow, 5:30 p.m., and Salem-Maumelle Charter, 8:30 p.m.
Tuckerman (22-11) plays Bigelow in the girls’ tournament Thursday at 7 p.m. Other first-round girls’ games include Melbourne-Conway Christian, today, 4 p.m.; Cedar Ridge-Quitman, today, 7 p.m.; and Salem-Hector, Thursday, 4 p.m. Melbourne is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, while Quitman and Bigelow are third and fourth, respectively.
The Class 1A Region 2 tournament will be held at Hillcrest. Marked Tree (23-1), the No. 1 team in Class 1A boys, opens the tournament this evening against Concord. Maynard faces second-ranked West Side Greers Ferry in the other first-round game today at 5:30 p.m.
Ridgefield Christian (18-14) plays Calico Rock in the boys’ tournament Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Mammoth Spring faces Izard County at 8:30 Thursday.
First-round girls’ games include Norfork-Marked Tree, today, 4 p.m.; Mammoth Spring-Viola, today, 7 p.m.; Hillcrest-Rural Special, Thursday, 4 p.m.; and Maynard-West Side Greers Ferry, Thursday, 7 p.m. Norfork is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, while Mammoth Spring is tied for third in this week’s poll.