Relationships help A-State build signing class

JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones brought along some of Arkansas State’s newest football players Wednesday to discuss their experiences as part of the Red Wolves’ 2022 recruiting class.
Eleven of ASU’s 23 signees, midyear recruits who are enrolled for the spring semester, joined Jones for the school’s signing day press conference. ASU announced the addition of three more high school players to a class that is ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference by 247Sports and Rivals.
Seventeen high school players and six Football Bowl Subdivision transfers are part of the signing class. Facilities and resources helped ASU assemble the class, Jones said, but he pointed to the people involved first.
“People make a place. Everyone wants to point to this great facility, and it’s great, but even better than that is the people,” Jones said. “It takes an administration, it takes a commitment from the recruiting department, it takes a commitment from our support staff, from our coaches, from everyone to be able to go out and sign a class like we’ve been able to sign.”
And it started with a quarterback who described himself as meticulous.
Jaxon Dailey (6-3, 185) of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, made his commitment to ASU last April. Then he started pitching the Red Wolves to prospective teammates.
“I was the first one to commit in this class and the first thing I wanted to do, I asked Coach, ‘What can I do to help the team get better, help our class get better?’” said Dailey, who led Southeast Polk to a state championship in the fall. “He put me in contact with a lot of these guys. It was really a blessing to be able to build those relationships early on and have those things carry on as teammates now.”
Several of Dailey’s new teammates described relationships as a key to their decisions.
Miller McCrumby, a tight end from Mount Pleasant, Texas, who was recruited by a couple of Big 12 schools, among others, said ASU coaches were especially good with his family.
“The coaches here, they do a great job of making sure the family is straight. My mom, she was so happy when she came down here, she was smiling ear to ear,” McCrumby said. “That’s a big thing in recruiting. A lot of the visits I took, it wasn’t like the visit here. It was just different when you come up here with the hospitality the coaches show. It’s just real love.”
Defensive tackle Terion Sugick, a freshman transfer from Vanderbilt, said Jones and his staff showed they care about him beyond the field.
“They ask how I’m doing outside of school, ask how my parents are doing, stuff like that, so I’d say here it’s more family oriented,” Sugick said. “The coaches, they play a big part in making sure every player is straight. I can say that was kind of why I came here.”
A couple of ASU’s FBS transfers developed relationships with Jones during his three seasons on Alabama’s staff.
Eddie Smith, a junior safety from Slidell, La., played for the Crimson Tide from 2018-20. He played in four games last season at Illinois before entering the transfer portal and emerging at ASU.
“On the field, he used to be on me about my technique. Off the field, every time he would see me, he would be smiling, and I just always felt positive energy from him,” Smith said. “Knowing I had an opportunity to play for him for the next two years, I wanted to hop on that opportunity.”
King Mwikuta, a junior defensive end/outside linebacker from West Point, Ga., played for Alabama from 2019-21. Mwikuta said Jones encouraged him every day at practice as they built a close relationship.
After playing on special teams against Georgia in the CFP National Championship game on a Monday night last month, Mwikuta reached out to Jones before the end of the week.
“I loved it, the whole experience coming from the transition, just coming from that game and just coming on up here. It just worked out smooth,” said Mwikuta, who played in 14 games last season at Alabama. “I didn’t think twice about it. I got on the phone to Coach Jones that Friday, I told him that it looked like I had things going on and I wanted to switch it up. I didn’t hesitate.”
Mwikuta (6-5, 238) was a unanimous four-star recruit when he signed with Alabama. With Mwikuta and Colorado transfer Blayne Toll (6-6, 245) among the possibilities at end, Jones said the Red Wolves will experiment this offseason with Kivon Bennett, their sack leader last season with eight, at linebacker.
“He could have gone anywhere he wanted to within the Southeastern Conference and college football, and when he looked me in the eye and said, ‘I’m coming,’ he never wavered,” Jones said of Mwikuta. “I think that means a lot in terms of character and everything. He and I have kind of been through a lot together and it will be a great opportunity for him.”
Mwikuta and former Houston linebacker Jordan Carmouche (6-2, 230) are midyear transfers who joined the Red Wolves in January. Carmouche, who started four games at Houston in 2020, also cited his relationship with the coaches for choosing ASU.
Wednesday’s high school additions included Lake Hamilton offensive lineman Chase Jessup (6-4, 282), East St. Louis, Ill., offensive lineman Melvin Priestly (6-4, 305) and Chandler, Ariz., kicker Dominic Zvada (6-2, 155).
Jessup, a two-time all-state selection for the Wolves, is one of three in-state players in ASU’s recruiting class.
Former Fordyce standout Ja’Quez Cross (5-11, 185) transferred to ASU from Purdue, where he played in three games last season as a redshirt. Jones said Cross, who is listed as an athlete, could contribute at several positions offensively.
“He’s going to bring great versatility within the offense of being able to create matchups for him, whether it’s out on the perimeter, whether it’s in the slot, whether it’s out of the backfield,” Jones said. “That’s really what it’s about, about creating matchups, and I think also from the special teams standpoint as well, the value he brings from punt return and kickoff returns.”
Cross said one visit to ASU was enough for him to feel a connection.
“A lot of kids I know from where I’m from in my area look up to me,” Cross said, “so them seeing me come back to the state and want to represent the state, I hope it will bring a lot more in-state kids, will give them interest in staying at home and not going out.”
Toll signed with Arkansas after starring at Hazen, then transferred to Colorado. He joined the Red Wolves as a transfer before the 2021 season ended.
“It was great just to be a part of the team. I was in the portal for a couple of months and it just sucks, not being a part of something bigger than yourself,” Toll said. “I feel like there is something great going on here and it was just a blessing to be able to help the team get better on the scout team, to do what I could to help throughout the season.”
Jones said ASU’s 2022 class continues to evolve as the Red Wolves seek competitive depth, with the offensive line a particular area of need as they seek players who have college experience.
“We have to make sure that we’re very creative in how we continue to add to this class,” Jones said. “With where we’re at in terms of still building the foundation of our football program, we still need to bring competitive depth at every single position group.”