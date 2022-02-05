Reserves play key role in A-State victory

JONESBORO — Arkansas State held a precarious lead when Norchad Omier picked up his fourth foul Saturday afternoon.
More than 12 minutes remained in the second half when Omier went to the bench. Louisiana-Lafayette's Theo Akwuba made both free throws that resulted from the foul as the Ragin' Cajuns, who trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, pulled within four.
ASU did more than just hold on without its star forward over the next eight-plus minutes, however.
Reserves Markise Davis, Malcolm Farrington and Antwon Jackson combined for 19 points in Omier's absence, helping ASU push its lead back into double digits. Marquis Eaton sealed the victory with six free throws in the final 1:08 as the Red Wolves held off the Ragin' Cajuns 67-58 in front of 2,542 at First National Bank Arena.
ASU head coach Mike Balado said other Red Wolves stepped up to support Omier on Saturday.
"Extremely proud of my guys, especially our bench," Balado said. "I thought Antwon Jackson, Markise Davis, Malcolm Farrington were huge in that stretch to build the lead back up and very proud of them, but very proud of everybody."
While Omier continued to pile up rebounds in limited playing time, finishing with 17, he scored just eight points as his streak of consecutive double-doubles ended at 10 games. He was on the court for less than 22 minutes, finally fouling out in the final two minutes.
Four Red Wolves, including two reserves, scored in double figures as ASU (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt) bounced back from Thursday's loss to Louisiana-Monroe.
Desi Sills led the Red Wolves with 15 points, hitting 7-of-12 attempts from the field. Davis and Jackson scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench. Eaton finished with 10 points.
The Red Wolves shot 39.7 percent from the field to 34 percent from the Cajuns. They also forced 20 turnovers while committing just 11 themselves.
"I feel like the guys on the bench, they stepped up big-time today. When somebody goes out, you have to have the next guy step up," said Sills, who picked up his fourth foul while Omier was on the bench with four. "I feel like they did that big, especially Antwon. He had 10 points and when Norchad got in foul trouble, he stepped up and he did his part."
The Red Wolves needed Jackson and Davis to help in the paint against the taller Cajuns (10-11, 5-6 Sun Belt).
Jordan Brown, a 6-11 forward who missed the teams' first meeting because of an injury, led UL Lafayette with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Kobe Julien, a 6-6 forward, added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.
The Cajuns, whose front line also included the 6-11 Akwuba and 6-9 Dou Gueye, had a 43-30 rebound advantage.
Jackson, a 6-7, 280-pound sophomore, played more than 22 minutes. Balado said his contribution went beyond statistics.
"Theo Akwuba is one of the best bigs in the league and Jordan Brown, to stop that kid, it's not easy to stop him. He gets to where he wants to go, he's very good. But I thought Antwon fought," Balado said. "He got three rebounds, but I can tell you another four times his hand was on the ball and was able to tip it, and somebody else was able to get it. He doesn't get credit for the rebound, but he gets credit for the fight and when we watch film, I guarantee you he's going to have an opportunity to get our MVP because he played well."
ASU bolted to a 25-9 lead less than 13 minutes into the game. The Red Wolves held the Cajuns to 28.6 percent shooting from the field in the first half and met their game goal of 35 deflections in the first half, something Balado said he didn't see even while an assistant coach at Louisville.
UL Lafayette crept within 34-23 at halftime and pulled within 42-38 on a 11-4 run early in the second half, a stretch that included Omier's third and fourth fouls.
Davis, Farrington and Jackson combined to outscore the Cajuns 19-13 while Omier was on the bench, giving ASU a 61-51 lead with 3:53 remaining.
"You're going to need those guys in Thursday-Saturday games. Fatigue, matchups, foul trouble, conference tournament playing back-to-back games, you're going to need those guys to come in and play," Balado said. "To feel like you can do that in a big game like that and be productive, it gives them confidence."
Back-to-back 3s by Davis and Farrington increased the Red Wolves' lead to 10, 48-38, at the 9:55 mark. Davis drilled a jumper and Farrington another 3 as the lead grew to 53-40 with 9:01 to play. ASU's largest lead of the second half, 57-42, came on two Jackson free throws with 7:54 to go.
"It's important for all of us to be able to go out and execute, because it's not just on the starting five," Davis said. "We've got a whole roster, so it's important for everybody to contribute. When I got in, I did my part."
ASU hit a lull after Davis drove for a layup and a 61-48 lead with 5:36 to go. UL Lafayette scored the next eight points, including Brown's 3 at the 1:27 mark.
Balado was whistled for a technical foul with 1:08 remaining and the Cajuns made both free throws, pulling within 61-56, but that was as close as they would get with Eaton drilling six free throws.
Sills said the Red Wolves were more focused than they were for ULM and said they fed off the crowd, ASU's largest at home this season.
"When I see a crowd like that, I'm the type of player who plays off the energy of the crowd. When you have the fans who come out to support you, that's an amazing feeling and I hope they keep on coming out," Sills said. "We need them. I feel like they were a big factor in the win tonight because they were cheering for us and when we weren't getting calls, they were getting rowdy. I love that, so that amped me up and amped my teammates."
The top four teams in the Sun Belt standings all have three losses. Appalachian State holds the league lead at 9-3, followed by Troy at 7-3 and both ASU and Texas State at 6-3.
ASU's next four games are on the road, starting with Thursday's trip to Troy.
"I feel like we have to be more locked in than ever. We have to be our own fans on the road, when we're traveling," Sills said. "I don't feel like we were doing that recently. We're going to come in, we're going to stay together and play together, stuff like that, so we can get these Ws on the road."