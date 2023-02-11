Reserves seize opportunity as Jonesboro routs Mills

Jonesboro forward Isaac Harrell drives between Little Rock Mills defenders during the first half of Saturday's game at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Harrell scored a game-high 11 points in the Hurricane's 60-25 victory.

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Wes Swift tested his team's depth early in Saturday afternoon's game against Little Rock Mills.

Twelve players saw action and nine scored during the first half of the Hurricane's 60-25 victory over the Comets at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Coming off Friday's hard-fought 6A-Central victory at North Little Rock, Swift wanted to give more players a chance during Jonesboro's last non-conference game the following day.

