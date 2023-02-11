Reserves seize opportunity as Jonesboro routs Mills

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Wes Swift tested his team's depth early in Saturday afternoon's game against Little Rock Mills.
Twelve players saw action and nine scored during the first half of the Hurricane's 60-25 victory over the Comets at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Coming off Friday's hard-fought 6A-Central victory at North Little Rock, Swift wanted to give more players a chance during Jonesboro's last non-conference game the following day.
"It was intentional," Swift said. "We told them even (Friday night) before we got off the bus when we got back home that there's more people going to play, so come in ready,"
Jonesboro's non-starters were up to the task. Reserves scored 17 points in the first half as the Hurricane (23-3) took a 25-13 halftime lead over the Comets (16-11).
Kylen Kelly and Kelen Smith came off the bench to hit one 3-pointer each in the first quarter, while Doss McDaniel buried two 3s in the second. Luke Baltz and Quinshaud Neal also came off the bench to score in the first half.
Jonesboro's bench contributed 34 points for the day, with Smith scoring nine.
Swift was determined to spread playing time Saturday after five players played 25 minutes on Friday.
"I wanted to see if we're going to be able to trust you for anywhere from a 30-second span to a three-minute span in a big game in the upcoming two weeks and even into the state tournament," Swift said after his team's eighth consecutive victory. "This is your chance to either earn trust or it goes away, and I was pretty happy with the way everybody got out there and competed and was ready."
Jonesboro, which defeated Mills 50-36 on a neutral court in December, went on a 27-0 run over the third and fourth quarters to turn Saturday's game into a rout.
Senior forward Isaac Harrell led the way in the third quarter as the Hurricane outscored the Comets 24-5. Harrell hit two 3s in the period while scoring 10 of his game-high 11 points.
Swift said Harrell had some hard luck misses at North Little Rock.
"He was 0-for-9 (Friday night), just going to the rim, getting a bumped a little bit, layups just coming right off, but he was making great moves," Swift said. "He had 3s that went in and out, had two of those. Everybody, I don't care how good you are, if you go through a little valley, you need to see one or two go down so that confidence starts coming back."
Harrell sank two 3s to start a 18-0 run to end the third quarter Saturday. Montgomery also scored twice while Phillip Tillman, James Blair, Kelly and Neal also added baskets in the surge as Jonesboro closed the period with a 49-18 lead.
Jonesboro scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter with the clock running continuously. The Hurricane led by as many as 40 points.
After visiting Little Rock Southwest on Tuesday night, the Hurricane will play its last three 6A-Central games at home, starting with Friday night's contest against Conway.