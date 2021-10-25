Resilient Lady Hurricane opens state tournament

JONESBORO — Nikki Skelton describes her first season as Jonesboro High School’s volleyball coach as “kind of an easy year.”
While the Lady Hurricane has dealt with injury and illness, Skelton praises team chemistry and her players’ willingness to adapt to position changes. Jonesboro will carry a 27-6 overall record into the Class 5A state tournament at Marion, where the Lady Hurricane will play Sheridan today at 2 p.m.
Skelton coached at MacArthur Junior High for nine seasons before taking over at Jonesboro this year after Craig Cummings’ retirement, so she was familiar with all the players on the roster and had coached several of them.
“It’s a great group of kids and I knew that they have what it takes to be pretty good,” Skelton said. “The record shows it. For my first year as head coach, I think it’s gone OK. The girls and I will sit down at times and we’ll talk through some things. They didn’t want to peak early in the season and these are things we’re discussing, and they seem to be pretty happy with the way things have been going.”
Jonesboro is accustomed to volleyball success with 14 state championships, including four state titles in Cummings’ 11 seasons as head coach. Last year the Lady Hurricane finished a 19-2 season as the state runner-up in Class 5A after losing to Greenwood in the championship match.
Skelton said the Lady Hurricane is at full strength going into the state tournament after having to move players around for a good part of the season.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries. We had some players out with concussions, we’ve had players out sick, we’ve had some players quarantined,” Skelton said. “I’ve had those players that I’ve put in positions who wouldn’t normally play those positions, and they’ve done a really good job, they’ve done it with a smile on with their face.”
Senior setter/outside hitter Ella Tagupa has taken on a different role as a middle hitter, Skelton said. Tagupa is second on the team in blocks (32) and assists (171), fourth in kills (127) and fifth in digs (119).
Skelton said Tagupa is hard to take off the court.
“She’s played middle since probably the middle of September and she does it well. She’s getting better every time we come out in practice,” Skelton said.
“It doesn’t matter what I ask her to do, she’ll do it, and I think it just shows the other players that, first of all, let’s be versatile so if something happens, we can step into this other role and do whatever it takes to make sure the team prospers.”
Skelton said senior setter Emmalee McLoy also has a vital role in setting up Lady Hurricane hitters. McLoy has 536 assists, averaging more than seven per set,
“She works with the hitters, she gets the ball where it needs to go,” Skelton said. “A lot of times we recognize those hitters because it looks good when they go up and just nail the ball, but somebody has to get the ball to them. Ella and Emmalee are those two players who do it really well.”
Senior outside hitter Saraya Hewitt is Jonesboro’s leader in kills with 217, averaging three per set, and is tied for second on the team in aces with 27. “She’s a 5-foot-10 outside hitter and when she gets ahold of the ball, it’s pretty impressive,” Skelton said.
Senior outside hitter Jayden Hughes has 166 kills and junior middle blocker Maddie Johnson is third on the team with 153. Senior outside/middle hitter Mollie McCoy, who recently returned to the court, has 80 kills.
Skelton said Hughes, who is second on the team with 284 digs and also has 27 aces, is a six-rotation player and one of Jonesboro’s most consistent hitters.
“She’s very deceptive. She’s only 5-foot-9, but she has a lot of swings in her arsenal. She can put the ball down the line while facing crosscourt and she’s one of the best back row players that we have,” Skelton said. “She’s right up there with our libero in digs per set and she’s very deceptive. When she’s off, it feels like the whole chemistry is off a little bit.”
Junior defensive specialist Anna Parker leads the Lady Hurricane in digs with 303 and seems to be everywhere on the court, Skelton said. Parker has also served a team-best 33 aces while serving 95.4 percent.
Senior Peyton Church is third on the team with 248 digs.
Jonesboro is the second seed from the 5A-East conference behind Marion, which went 14-0 in the league. Top seeds on the Lady Hurricane’s side of the bracket include Greenbrier, the 5A-West champion, and Little Rock Christian, the 5A-Central top seed.
The Jonesboro-Sheridan winner will play the Greenbrier-Beebe winner Wednesday at noon.
“It’s going to be tough,” Skelton said. “The road to the finals isn’t going to be easy, but if it was, I don’t know if it would mean as much. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”