Rhoades provides relief as JHS beats Valley View

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Mark Dobson put Ty Rhoades on the mound a little earlier than usual Thursday, hoping the senior would have a calming influence after a chaotic start.
Rhoades restored order by pitching five shutout innings, striking out 10 batters as Jonesboro defeated Valley View 12-5 in high school baseball at Woodland Field.
Jonesboro led 8-5 after two innings, the Hurricane and Blazers taking advantage of walks, hit batsmen and a few hits. Neither team scored the next three innings as Rhoades and Valley View’s Grayson Becker took charge on the mound, but the Hurricane (17-5-1) tacked on four runs in the sixth to take a more comfortable lead.
Rhoades struck out the side after entering in the third inning. While the Blazers (17-4) managed four hits and coaxed three walks during Rhoades’ five-inning stint, he pitched around a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth with a couple of strikeouts and started a game-ending double play in the seventh.
“We’ve kind of used him more at the end of games this year, but he’s just got a ton of movement on his ball,” Dobson said. “He throws strikes and he changes speeds consistently. He can just get out there and pitch. He causes people problems.”
Becker allowed only one hit during four innings on the mound, Josh Hyneman’s RBI double in the sixth that gave the Hurricane a 9-5 lead. Four of Becker’s six walks came in the sixth inning.
Three Valley View pitchers combined to walk 12 batters and hit three.
“Couldn’t throw strikes,” Valley View coach Josh Allison said. “Fifteen (walks and hit batsmen combined), you don’t deserve to win and probably deserve to get beat worse than 12-5. We came out pretty good offensively early, but you give somebody 15 free bases, you don’t deserve to win. We’re going to have to find a way to throw strikes more consistently.”
Valley View jumped ahead with a three-run first inning. Jonesboro countered with four runs on only one hit, an infield single, in the bottom of the inning.
The Blazers moved back in front 5-4 in the second inning, only to see the Hurricane score four more in the bottom of the inning.
“You get two teams that are rivals like we are, I think both teams get out there and they’re nervous in the first couple of innings,” Dobson said. “You start making mistakes and you feel pressure just based off of sometimes this game feels more personal than other games.”
Shortstop Rykar Acebo was 1-for-3 with three RBIs for Jonesboro. Third baseman Hudson Hosman, center fielder Will Thyer and second baseman Barrett Waleszonia drove in two runs each, while Hyneman and left fielder Charlie Dominguez had one RBI apiece. Pitcher/left fielder Meyer Maddox scored three runs after drawing three walks.
Starting pitcher Tyler Hoskins, catcher Lawson Ward and Becker had two hits each for Valley View, with Ward driving in three runs. Right fielder Carter Saulsbury drove in one run and center fielder Slade Caldwell scored twice after drawing a couple of walks.
Allison, whose team hosted Trumann for a 4A-3 conference doubleheader on Friday, said Becker took a step in the right direction with his performance on the mound against Jonesboro. He was disappointed the Blazers couldn’t do more offensively to support their pitcher.
“We started throwing up zeroes (defensively), but offensively we just kind of shut down and stopped being aggressive,” Allison said. “That’s what we talked about. The brand of baseball we play is aggressive and we became very passive after the third inning.”