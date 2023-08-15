JONESBORO — Trumann’s Cobey Riddle earns medalist honors Monday as the Wildcats edged Brookland by one stroke in boys’ high school golf at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Riddle fired a nine-hole score of 37, followed by teammates Gavin Greenwell (39) and Jake Osment (42) as the Wildcats finished at 118 in the play-four, count-three format. Cole Kirby (38), Cord Kirby (40) and Tyson Seyler (41) combined to shoot 119 for Brookland (13-1).