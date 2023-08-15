JONESBORO — Trumann’s Cobey Riddle earns medalist honors Monday as the Wildcats edged Brookland by one stroke in boys’ high school golf at Sage Meadows Country Club.
Riddle fired a nine-hole score of 37, followed by teammates Gavin Greenwell (39) and Jake Osment (42) as the Wildcats finished at 118 in the play-four, count-three format. Cole Kirby (38), Cord Kirby (40) and Tyson Seyler (41) combined to shoot 119 for Brookland (13-1).
Owen Stallings shot 40 and Ryder Gibson 42 for the Brookland junior varsity boys.
Brookland’s Kody Redman shot 37 to earn medalist honors in the girls’ competition. Erin Butler shot 40 and Kaitlyn Lloyd 43 for the Lady Bearcats, who had a 120 team score. Chloe Viala carded a 45.
Macey Powell shot 50 to lead Trumann, which did not have enough players for a team score.
GCT-Valley View
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech finished ahead of Valley View in high school golf Thursday at Paragould Country Club.
The GCT boys had a 315 team total to Valley View’s 320. Jude Stewart (73), Axl Wigginton (77), Nate Krumholz (77) and Kannon Ring (88) combined for GCT’s team score, while Gavin Ellis (72), Hudson Hosman (78), Parker Turley (83) and Spencer St. Pierre (87) combined for Valley View’s team total.
Playing individually, Paragould’s Dylan Goodman shot 83. Playing for the GCT JV boys, Jack Williams shot 79
GCT’s Liza McIlvoy fired a 67 as the Lady Eagles won with a 230 team total. Mackenzie Souers shot 79 and Addy Davis 84 for GCT.
Valley View’s 257 team total was produced by Kenzie Green (80), Anna Shinaberry (85) and Ruby Reynolds (92).