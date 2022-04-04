Rivera scores four goals in Hurricane victory

JONESBORO — Brayan Rivera scored four goals Friday night to lead Jonesboro to a 15-1 rout of West Memphis in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Eder Leal, Kevin Nunez and Anthony Lopez added two goals each for the Hurricane (3-3, 3-1 conference). Gabriel Mata, Jafet Cid, Brandon Solorzano, Carlos Alvarado and Clay Glomski scored one goal each.
Glomski and Leal had two assists each, while Cid, Rivera, Mata and Nunez had one assist each.
All four of Rivera’s goals came in the first half as the Hurricane put 11 goals on the scoreboard. Leal scored twice in the opening half while Glomski, Lopez, Cid, Mata and Nunez scored once each.
Jonesboro (5-1, 3-1 conference) won the girls’ game 16-0.
GCT 7, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD — Colby Benton and Colter Hunt scored two goals each Friday night to lead Greene County Tech to a 7-0 victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference senior boys’ soccer.
Ryley McMains scored on a header, Zane Abbott struck from 30 yards and Collin Crossno also added a goal for the Eagles (5-5, 1-3 conference). Karson Eddings had five stops on five shots by the Rams.
Brookland 3, Westside 0
JONESBORO — Brookland defeated Westside 3-0 Friday in 4A-North conference senior girls’ soccer.
Mack Allen started the scoring on a header. Abbi Brookreson scored the other two goals for the Lady Bearcats (7-1, 1-0 conference). Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.
Brookland won the boys’ game 5-0.
GCT 5, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD — Addie Davis and Bailey Reddick scored two goals each in the second half Friday night to help Greene County Tech pull away from Paragould for a 5-0 victory in 5A-East conference senior girls’ soccer.
Maggie Cole scored with 12:30 remaining in the first half to give the Lady Eagles (3-2, 2-2 conference) a 1-0 halftime lead. Addie Davis scored GCT’s first two goals of the second half, followed by Reddick with the last two.
Goalie Hannah Davis was in goal for the shutout.