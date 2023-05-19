CONWAY — Scoring opportunities were scarce Friday with the pitchers in control of the Class 2A state softball championship game.
Mackenzie Thomas wasn’t about to miss her moment in the sixth inning.
Thomas, Riverside’s senior third baseman, drove in the game’s only run with a two-out single. State tournament MVP Klaire Womack made the lead stand as the Lady Rebels edged Mansfield 1-0 for their first state softball championship.
Womack and Mansfield’s Alyson Edwards combined to strike out 34 batters, keeping the game scoreless through five innings. Each side had only one hit before Riverside’s Annalee Qualls belted a one-out single to right field in the top of the sixth.
Qualls moved to second base on a wild pitch and took third on Kaylee Cox’s sacrifice bunt. That brought Thomas, whose first-inning single was the Lady Rebels’ lone hit in the first five innings, to the plate. She belted a 3-2 pitch into left field to put Riverside on the scoreboard.
“My mindset that third at-bat was, ‘I’m going to get up here and I’m going to get a hit. I don’t care how, but I’m going to get up here and get a hit,’” Thomas said. “Coming off the field before that inning, we all told each other, we were like, ‘One run, guys. One run.’ I came up with a runner on third and I had a job to do, and I got it done.”
Womack pitched around a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth. She struck out the next batter before Riverside coach T.J. Eakins opted to intentionally walk Edwards, who has 15 home runs this season.
“I don’t think anybody in the ballpark would have pitched to her in that situation. There was no question about that,” Eakins said. “If we were going to get beat, we didn’t want to get beat by the best player. We wanted to get beat by someone else.”
Womack ended the threat with another strikeout. She struck out the first batter of the seventh, retired the second on a fly ball to center field, and struck out the final batter to seal the state title for Riverside (25-4).
Eakins was in the middle of a postgame interview when his players doused him with ice water.
“I feel a little cold at the moment, but it’s so exciting,” Eakins said when he continued the interview. “The girls, they played their butts off all year long and I’m so proud of them. Klaire pitched an outstanding game, and they came through when they had to, solid defense. We just played really well.”
A second-inning single and the sixth-inning double were the only hits allowed by Womack, who struck out 18 batters.
“It’s just amazing to do it for my school, for my team, for myself,” Womack said. “I felt really comfortable. I just knew that I had to do what I know how to do.”
The loss ended a 24-game winning streak for Mansfield (28-4), which finished as the 2A state runner-up for the second time in three seasons.
Edwards was also superb in the circle for the Lady Tigers, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 16 batters. She worked her way out of a first-inning jam after Riverside put runners on first and third.
Riverside allowed only four runs in its last 11 games. The Lady Rebels shut out three of their four state tournament opponents.
Thomas said it was surreal to be part of the school’s first state softball championship.
“It’s something that you dream and wish for, and to know it finally came true and to be a part of it, it’s just crazy,” Thomas said. “I’m just so happy to be here.”