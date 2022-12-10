TRUMANN — A fourth-quarter rally gave Riverside its second tournament title in as many weeks as the Rebels defeated Bay 59-52 Saturday night in the senior boys' championship game of the Gearld Jennings Invitational.
The Rebels, who won the Williams Baptist tournament the previous weekend, outscored the Yellowjackets 21-10 in the fourth quarter. Harrison McAnally scored seven of his nine points in the final period for Riverside, while Elijah Barroso made two 3-pointers.
Thatcher Durham scored 17 points to lead the Rebels (14-4). Brayeson Timms added 15 points and Grayson Taylor 10 for Riverside.
The teams were tied at 26 at halftime. Bay led 42-38 after the third quarter.
Justin Brannen scored 15 points, Landon Therrell 13, Evan Stotts 11 and Seth Spencer nine for Bay.
Riverside (17-2) also won the junior boys' championship, outscoring Gosnell 14-7 in the fourth quarter to complete a 48-39 victory.
Tucker Emery scored 23 points to lead Riverside, while Marcus Anderson led Gosnell with 19 points.