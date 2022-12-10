TRUMANN — A fourth-quarter rally gave Riverside its second tournament title in as many weeks as the Rebels defeated Bay 59-52 Saturday night in the senior boys' championship game of the Gearld Jennings Invitational.

The Rebels, who won the Williams Baptist tournament the previous weekend, outscored the Yellowjackets 21-10 in the fourth quarter. Harrison McAnally scored seven of his nine points in the final period for Riverside, while Elijah Barroso made two 3-pointers.