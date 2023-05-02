MONETTE — Riverside won the 2A-3 district baseball and softball tournaments in dramatic fashion Saturday.
Riverside scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Rector 4-3 in the baseball championship game. Mackenzie Thomas’ RBI double in the sixth inning lifted Riverside to a 1-0 victory over East Poinsett County in the softball final.
Rector (14-4) scored two runs in the sixth and one in the top of the seventh in the baseball final. Thatcher Durham, Brayeson Timms and Cash Gillis all singled to load the bases for Riverside (19-5) in the bottom of the seventh.
Brady Robertson’s two-run single tied the game and Jessie Schoolfield’s RBI single scored the winning run.
Robertson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Timms also finished 3-for-4. Schoolfield also drove in two runs for Riverside.
Evan Holmes was 2-for-4 to lead Rector. Kameron Jones and Jackson Hill drove in one run each for the Cougars.
Timms pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief for the victory.
On Friday, Riverside scored three runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Bay 4-2. Gillis pitched six innings for the victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking two.
Gillis doubled and drove in two runs for Riverside. Landon Therrell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Bay.
Bay’s Easton Fletcher pitched five innings, yielding four runs (three earned) on two hits while striking out 11 and walking five.
The softball championship game was a pitcher’s duel between Riverside’s Klaire Womack and EPC’s Keegan McCorkle. Womack stuck out 12 batters while walking three and allowing three hits. McCorkle gave up two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Annalee Qualls scored the lone run for Riverside (17-4) on Thomas’ double. Ryley Eakins’ double was the only other hit against McCorkle.
Womack worked around Terrin Powell’s triple in the seventh inning. Powell was 2-for-4 and McCorkle added a double for EPC (23-5).
Riverside also won its semifinal game in dramatic fashion Friday, defeating Buffalo Island Central 1-0 when Eakins drove in the lone run. Womack pitched a no-hitter while striking out 17 batters and walking three.
Kaylee Cox was 2-for-3 and Katie Ridge hit a double for Riverside. BIC’s J Cable allowed only four hits in 6 2/3 innings.
EPC defeated Marmaduke 8-1 in the semifinals.