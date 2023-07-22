LAKE CITY — Riverside softball coach T.J. Eakins believed he had a team capable of making a run down the stretch.
The Lady Rebels proved him right as they answered every challenge to win their last 14 games, capped by a 1-0 victory over Mansfield in the Class 2A state championship game at Conway.
“I knew talent-wise we had a really good team. I felt confident,” Eakins said. “There were some hurdles. I would say that EPC was probably the favorite and I know you kind of had to get by them before you could start talking statewide, but I knew if we put the pieces together by the end of the year and everything was going well, we were playing right, then we had a pretty good shot.”
Eakins is the Coach of the Year on the Best Under The Sun team after leading the Lady Rebels to a state championship in his 20th season as softball coach at his alma mater.
Riverside ended the year with a 25-4 record after edging Mansfield in a memorable pitching duel between the Lady Rebels’ Klaire Womack and the Lady Tigers’ Alyson Edwards. Three of Riverside’s four regular-season losses were against 2A-3 conference rival EPC, also a state title contender after finishing as the state runner-up in 2022.
The Lady Rebels edged the Lady Warriors in the 2A-3 district tournament final, winning 1-0 on Mackenzie Thomas’ RBI double in the sixth inning.
“I think confidence-wise it was a big boost for the girls. They believed all along that we had a chance to beat them if we played well,” Eakins said. “Two of the three games that we lost to them, I thought we played really well. They went to extra innings, and we couldn’t get the breaks, and to their credit they did what they had to do to win.
“But that first win, I think, in the district tournament was huge. It was a 1-0 game, it was an exciting game, and more than just winning the district title, I think the girls realized that if you got into a game where you had to make all the plays, and you had to be near perfect, they were capable of doing that.”
Riverside defeated EPC again in the North Region final, winning 3-2 in nine innings to earn a No. 1 seed for the Class 2A state tournament. The Lady Rebels eased past Dierks, Mount Vernon-Enola and Quitman to reach the state final against Mansfield.
Womack shined in the state final, striking out 18 batters, but Edwards was almost as effective for Mansfield with 16 strikeouts. The game was scoreless through five innings.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game. I felt like if Klaire was pitching really well and we were patient, we would get opportunities to win that ballgame,” Eakins said. “Then the fifth inning rolls around and I’m starting to think, ‘Is anybody going to score?’ It was an incredible pitching duel, so many strikeouts in the game. We just needed a big hit.”
Annalee Qualls reached base with one out in the Riverside sixth on a single. Qualls took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on Kaylee Cox’s bunt and scored on Thomas’ single to left field.
Womack, the state tournament MVP, retired the final four batters to complete a two-hit shutout. She finished the season with 259 strikeouts in 127 innings, a 1.20 earned run average and a 19-3 record.
“There were times she was just unhittable,” Eakins said. “That makes it a lot easier as a coach and as a team when you’re only having to get five or six players out a game as opposed to having to make 20 plays.”
First baseman Katie Ridge batted .440 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.
Thomas had a .463 average with six homers and 31 RBIs; Qualls batted .412 with 26 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 40 runs scored; and Cox had a .437 average with 25 RBIs and 37 runs scored.
“I felt like we could put the ball in play one through nine. We had some really good hitters top to bottom,” Eakins said. “If one person didn’t get the big hit, you felt confident the next person would pick them up. We had a lot of timely hits this year.”
Eakins graduated from Riverside in 1995. In addition to coaching the softball team, he is Riverside’s seventh-grade girls’ basketball coach and is the assistant coach on the junior and senior high girls’ teams.
The Lady Rebels have enjoyed strong community support since winning the state title, Eakins said.
“The girls got to be grand marshal of the Fourth of July Parade in Caraway, and they really appreciated that. I think they really enjoyed it,” Eakins said. “People have really been talking about it. It’s kind of nice. It makes me nervous, I don’t really like a lot of attention, but the girls definitely deserve every bit they get.”