Roach caps season with state tournament surge

Valley View outfielder Owen Roach is the Newcomer of the Year on the Best Under The Sun baseball team.

JONESBORO — While Owen Roach’s batting average jumped in the final weeks of the season, Valley View baseball coach Josh Allison said the freshman outfielder wasn’t hitting any differently than he had all season.

“What’s crazy is he got hot at the end of the season hits-wise, but all year he hit the ball hard. He just wasn’t finding holes,” Allison said. “Finally, it caught up to where he found holes.”

