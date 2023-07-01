Roach caps season with state tournament surge

JONESBORO — While Owen Roach’s batting average jumped in the final weeks of the season, Valley View baseball coach Josh Allison said the freshman outfielder wasn’t hitting any differently than he had all season.
“What’s crazy is he got hot at the end of the season hits-wise, but all year he hit the ball hard. He just wasn’t finding holes,” Allison said. “Finally, it caught up to where he found holes.”
Roach, the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year, found a hole in the defense just about every time he stepped to the plate during the Class 5A state tournament.
Batting in the middle of the order, Roach had nine hits and drove in six runs during four state tournament games. He drove in four runs in the Blazers’ state tournament opener against Mountain Home and had two more RBIs in his team’s semifinal victory over Maumelle.
Roach was 3-for-4 against Little Rock Christian in the state championship game, producing hits despite facing one of the state’s top pitchers in Louisiana Tech signee Reece Tarini.
“It was crazy. From the first pitch I swung at in the state tournament, it seemed like the ball was a beach ball coming up to me,” Roach said. “It was really awesome to be able to perform that way for my team.”
Roach finished the season with the team’s third-best batting average (.365) and was also third on the team in OPS (.942), which combines on-base and slugging percentages. He hit seven doubles, drove in 21 runs and scored 19 runs.
Allison described Roach as a line-drive hitter who is tough in two-strike counts.
“He’s just a tough out. If you make a mistake to him, he’s going to hit it hard. He just has a really good feel for putting the barrel on it,” Allison said. “One thing I can commend him for is when he was hitting into all that tough luck early, he never got down. He just continued to work and never freaked out on what his numbers were. He did a good job of staying with the process.”
Roach said Allison and teammates encouraged him when hits were harder to find early in the season.
“I was hitting the ball hard, which is what I wanted to do. They just weren’t ever falling. I just got into some bad luck, but I just kept working through it,” Roach said. “Nothing really changed. Balls finally started finding gaps, finally getting down. (Allison) never got down on me, kept believing in me, and all my teammates knew what I was capable of. I never got down on myself. I kept having the confidence going to the plate.”
Allison said the Blazers were at their best when Roach was batting lower in their lineup, getting on base in front of Slade Caldwell and others near the top of the order. A thumb injury suffered late in the season by senior Carter Saulsbury and Roach’s hot hitting led to him moving up in the lineup.
The role wasn’t too big for Roach, Allison said.
“Coach Allison told me, ‘You’re going to be moving up to the three hole. Just act like it’s another spot in the lineup. We don’t need anything more from you, just keep being the same player,’” Roach said. “That stuck with me. I thought that every time I walked to the plate.’
Roach played corner outfield positions and also served as the designated hitter in other games this year. Moving forward, Allison said Roach could continue to play in the outfield, help on the infield at first base and has experience as a catcher.
And Roach figures to spend some innings on the mound, too.
“He’s going to throw some big innings for us in the future. He can throw it,” Allison said. “With what we had on the mound this year, it just wasn’t necessary for him to throw a lot, but he can pitch it.”
Roach is playing for the Arkansas Sticks this summer along with other Blazers. He said he is working on consistency at the plate, trying to stay centered, and he’s looking for another run next spring.
Valley View, which finished 29-5 after its nine-inning loss to Little Rock Christian, will return almost all of its lineup and figures to add several key players. The Blazers have reached the state finals three years in a row.
“We all think we’re going to make it back to the state championship,” Roach said. “We did it this year and we’re going to be even better this coming year. We’re super excited.”