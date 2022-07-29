BROOKLAND — Longtime friends Aidan Roberson and David York are taking the next step in their basketball journey together.
Roberson and York signed paperwork Friday to finalize their commitments to Miami Prep School, where the two recent Brookland High School graduates will focus on basketball after participating in multiple sports for the Bearcats.
“This is the first time they’ll be all basketball,” Brookland coach Bobby Gross said. “They’ve played three sports and they needed to, they were great athletes and needed to play, but they really wanted to focus more on basketball and this will give them an extra year and not lose eligibility. Miami Prep reached out to them, they went on a visit, and what a great experience they’re going to have, going down to Miami to play. It’s just going to be basketball 24/7.”
York and Roberson helped the Bearcats win the 4A-3 district tournament as seniors.
A two-sport Best Under The Sun selection who spent time in the paint as well as the backcourt at 6-foot-2, York averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and two steals per game last season. He intercepted six passes last fall as a cornerback for the Bearcat football team and said he received some college interest in that sport, but focused on basketball because that’s what he wants to pursue.
“I’m ready to see how they’re going to get my body ready for the next level,” York said. “I’m really excited to see how they’re going to make me better.”
Roberson, a 6-foot point guard, also contributed in multiple categories on the basketball court, averaging 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals per game. He played quarterback for the Brookland football team last fall.
“I’m excited. It’s like uncharted territory, but I’m excited just to develop and play basketball,” Roberson said. “I’m still going to go to school and take online classes, but overall I’m just excited to develop as a basketball player.”
While a knee injury has limited him somewhat, Roberson said he has focused on fundamentals this summer. York has put an emphasis on handling the ball.
York and Roberson will be part of an intense program at Miami Prep, where former Arkansas State star Norchad Omier played before signing with the Red Wolves.
“The way they’re set up, they have three different teams and they each play 40 games,” Gross said. “They practice from six to eight in the morning and six to 10 at night. They practice on Saturday and do workouts on Sunday. It is an extensive program. Hopefully I’ve prepared them a little bit with what we do.”
With Miami Prep fielding multiple teams, there is a possibility the two could play for different teams. Either way, they’re excited about traveling to South Florida together.
“It’s so exciting going with my best friend. I’ve known David almost my whole life,” Roberson said. “Taking my game to the next level with him alongside, that’s a childhood dream.”
“It’s definitely special because we’ve been best friends since we were very young, playing basketball throughout the years,” York said. “To keep going and playing together, I’m really excited.”
Gross looks forward to seeing how both players develop as they focus on one sport.
“I’ve told them and their parents that their best basketball is ahead of them,” Gross said. “They’ve always been somewhere and they play basketball three or four months a year, and then they go to another sport. Both of them are talented, they’re athletic, and they’re just going to get better. I think this is the best move for them.”