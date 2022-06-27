Robinson helps East hold off West

CONWAY — Heidi Robinson hit a big shot near the end of her last high school basketball game, just like she did so many times for the Marmaduke Lady Greyhounds.
Robinson sank a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play in Saturday’s Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game, helping the East hold off the West 81-77 at the Farris Center.
The East held a 65-47 lead going into the last of the game’s five periods, only to see the West close the gap with a 3-point shooting spree. Robinson’s 3 from the corner gave the East a 77-67 lead with 2:07 remaining in the game.
“Earlier in the game I was just thinking too much about shooting,” said Robinson, who scored 2,631 points in her Marmaduke career. “That one, I just let it fly, caught it and let it fly. That’s what I had to work on.”
Robinson’s late basket proved important as the West continued to rally, eventually pulling within two points in the final minute. Bryant’s Parris Atkins scored twice when the East broke the West’s press in the final seconds, helping her team hold on for the victory.
Atkins, who has signed with Central Arkansas, finished with 20 points to earn game MVP honors. Melbourne’s Kenley McCarn, who signed with Tennessee-Martin, added 13 points for the East and Jacksonville’s Da’Kariya Jackson chipped in with 11. Jackson was named the East’s Most Outstanding Player.
“It’s just a great day for these kids. They deserve it, they deserve to be able to come out here and show what they’ve done,” said Melbourne’s Eric Teague, the East head coach. “They’ve worked so hard for a long time. Both teams played well. We got a little bit of a lead earlier during the game and the West came back, they were shooting lights out from 3-point range and it was hard for us to guard them, and we weren’t making anything from 3-point range. I thought it was an exciting game for the fans. It’s nice to have a good, close game like that.”
Lake Hamilton’s Hayleigh Wyrick, who was the Most Outstanding Player for the West, scored a game-high 22 points. Farmington’s Carson Dillard added 19 points, including three late 3s, and Vilonia’s Madeleine Tipton finished with 16 for the West.
Robinson, a Ouachita Baptist signee who was the Sun Senior Classic MVP in March, finished with six points, two assists and two rebounds. Paragould’s Carson DeFries added four points and an assist.
“We played really well together, I think. I struggled a little bit earlier in the game. I had to settle down a little bit and get the jitters out,” Robinson said. “I was really glad we won. They put a little pressure on us, told us that the East hasn’t lost since 2009. We had to keep the tradition alive.”
The West was 11-of-36 from the 3-point line to the East’s 5-of-27, but the East scored 10 more points from the free throw line and held a 40-32 scoring advantage in the paint.
After the West scored the first eight points of the game, the East rallied to lead 14-13 at the end of the first period. The East led 30-28 after the second period and 49-34 after the third and final period of the first half, spurred by Atkins’ 15 points in the third period.
The East finished the fourth period on an 8-0 run to take an 18-point lead into the fifth and final period.