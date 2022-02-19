RECTOR — Heidi Robinson sank seven 3-pointers in scoring 33 points Friday night as top-seeded Marmaduke won the 2A-3 senior girls' district tournament championship with a 61-37 victory over second-seeded Rector.
Robinson scored 23 points in the first half as the Greyhounds (34-3) built a 41-20 halftime lead. She put up 12 points in the first quarter, which ended with Marmaduke leading 17-12, and added 11 more in the second.
Bean Hoffman added 16 points for Marmaduke. Ellie Ford scored 21 points to lead Rector (21-7) and Chloe Baugh added nine.
Top-seeded Buffalo Island Central (28-5) claimed the boys' championship with a 64-43 rout of third-seeded Earle.
3A-3 District
WALNUT RIDGE — Manila eased past Hoxie 50-38 Friday night to win the 3A-3 girls' district tournament championship.
Sadie McDonald scored 16 points to lead the Lady Lions, with Madison Hitchcock and Olivia May adding 10 each. Manila (26-4) trailed 17-15 after the first quarter but used an 8-0 run to lead 23-17 at halftime.
Jaecie Brown scored 24 points to lead Hoxie.
Osceola defeated Manila 62-47 in the boys' championship game. The Seminoles (22-4) will carry a 12-game win streak into the regional tournament, while the Lions (21-9) will be a No. 2 seed.
Wynne 60, Lonoke 37
WYNNE — Wynne routed Lonoke 60-37 Friday night in senior girls' basketball to earn a share of the 4A-5 conference championship.
The Lady Yellowjackets (21-6) and Pulaski Academy (19-8) finished in a tie atop the league at 13-1, with PA earning the league's top seed in the East Region tournament on a tiebreaker. Wynne will play Southside in the first round of the regional tournament on Thursday.
Zahryia Baker led Wynne with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Shay Lewis finished with 12 points, four steals and five assists, while Derriona Spencer scored 11 points to go with six rebounds.
Wynne led 14-7 after the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 41-27 after the third quarter.
1A-3 District
LYNN — Ridgefield Christian held off Mammoth Spring 51-46 Friday night in the 1A-3 boys' district tournament semifinals.
Noah Stracener scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the second-seeded Warriors (18-13) into this afternoon's championship game against No. 1 seed Marked Tree. Doss McDaniel added 11 points, Michael Carl nine and Wil Archer eight.
Gavin Boddie scored 16 points and Brayden Cray added 12 for Mammoth Spring (18-15).
Ridgefield opened a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, only to see Mammoth Spring rally within 21-20 at halftime. The Warriors pulled away again in the third quarter, outscoring the Bears 20-9 to take a 41-29 lead.
McDaniel scored seven points in Ridgefield's third-quarter surge. Archer made five free throws in the final period to help the Warriors fend off the Bears.