BROOKLAND — Nancy Rodriguez had little to worry about on the volleyball court and even less off the floor last fall.
Rodriguez, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year, celebrated the fourth state title of her coaching tenure at Brookland. The Lady Bearcats won every match against Class 4A foes, a run that concluded with a sweep of Shiloh Christian in the state final.
The road to Hot Springs was a smooth ride for a talented, cohesive team.
“They were such good teammates. Off the court, it’s one of the best teams I’ve ever coached,” Rodriguez said. “No drama, amazing parents. The support that they gave to each other was like none other I’ve seen. It was a cakewalk. We had no issues. It was like a dream season.
“But then on the court, there’s not a lot they can’t do. You have amazing defensive players, amazing offensive players. I don’t think there was a weakness to our game whatsoever.”
Brookland (30-4) suffered its last loss in mid-September on the road against eventual Class 5A state champion Benton, a hard-fought match the Lady Panthers won 27-25, 25-12, 26-28, 30-28.
The Lady Bearcats rolled through state tournament matches against Pulaski Robinson, Farmington, Westside and Shiloh Christian without dropping a set. They finished third in SBLive’s Arkansas high school Top 25, behind only Fayetteville and Benton, and defeated three teams in the top 10 – 3A champion Baptist Prep, 5A runner-up Valley View and Shiloh Christian.
Rodriguez said the Lady Bearcats, who had been the 4A state runner-up in each of the three previous seasons, didn’t leave a box unchecked.
“I feel like all of the state championships have been awesome, but this one was super special because I got to do it with my kid and I got to do it with a bunch of her friends, who I have been a part of their lives for many, many years,” she said. “I’ve coached a lot of them in JO (volleyball) off and on. My years are getting numbered as a coach and as you go toward the end of your career, you can reflect a little bit more and you value the moments and you value the experience more.”
Sophomore setter Chloe Rodriguez, the coach’s daughter, earned Class 4A state tournament MVP honors after the Lady Bearcats won the championship. With 34 assists in the state final, she finished the season with 1,004 total.
Junior libero Rylee Walker and senior middle blocker Keeley Beary joined Rodriguez on the all-state tournament team. Beary, Walker, sophomore outside hitter Evan Polsgrove and junior outside hitter Maddie Smith all earned all-state honors.
Nancy Rodriguez, whose Brookland teams have won 428 matches since she took over in 2002, will close 2022-23 as the East head coach for the annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in June. A couple of months after that, the Lady Bearcats will start their quest for back-to-back state titles.
The Lady Bearcats will have an even tougher non-conference schedule, Rodriguez said, as they gear up for the postseason.
“I think we can be deeper than what we were this year, which this year I thought we were pretty deep,” Rodriguez said.
“So it’s going to be a struggle for me to make sure I get the right people on the court, to get them the playing time they deserve and still become competitive, and hopefully win again.”