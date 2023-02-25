BROOKLAND — Nancy Rodriguez had little to worry about on the volleyball court and even less off the floor last fall.

Rodriguez, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year, celebrated the fourth state title of her coaching tenure at Brookland. The Lady Bearcats won every match against Class 4A foes, a run that concluded with a sweep of Shiloh Christian in the state final.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com