Rodriguez hoping All-Stars enjoy their experience

Jonesboro’s Maddie Johnson (21) attacks the net during the Queens of the Hardwood all-star match at Warrior Gym. Johnson is among the area players on the East squad for tonight’s Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star volleyball match in Conway.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Brookland volleyball coach Nancy Rodriguez hopes her players will enjoy representing their respective high schools one more time this evening in Conway.

Rodriguez is the head coach of the East squad for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star match. While score will be kept at the Farris Center and other All-Star venues on the University of Central Arkansas campus, it takes a back seat to the experience itself for the players.

