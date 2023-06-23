Rodriguez hoping All-Stars enjoy their experience

JONESBORO — Brookland volleyball coach Nancy Rodriguez hopes her players will enjoy representing their respective high schools one more time this evening in Conway.
Rodriguez is the head coach of the East squad for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star match. While score will be kept at the Farris Center and other All-Star venues on the University of Central Arkansas campus, it takes a back seat to the experience itself for the players.
“In my opinion, you just want them to have a fun experience, like this might be the last time that some of them are in uniform if they’re not going to go play in college,” Rodriguez said. “I just want them to have fun together and not be super worried about winning or losing.”
All-Star contests are being held in five sports this evening. In addition to the volleyball match, which starts at 6 p.m.; baseball and softball doubleheaders begin at 4 p.m.; the girls’ soccer game begins at 5 p.m.; and the boys’ soccer contest starts at 7 p.m.
The All-Star weekend concludes Saturday as the girls’ basketball game starts at 1 p.m., the boys’ basketball game at 3 p.m., and the football game at 6 p.m.
Rodriguez led Brookland to a 30-4 record and the Class 4A state championship last season. She said the Lady Bearcats’ success probably played a part in her selection as the East head coach.
“Unfortunately, sometimes coaches who have good seasons but maybe don’t win or make it to the finals, they kind of get overlooked. I think sometimes that happens,” Rodriguez said. “When you have a great season, you get to have the chance to have this honor. It was a great year for us, and it is kind of a way to cap it off. I get to coach Keeley Beary one more time, and that’s going to be a good experience for both of us.”
Beary is on the East roster along with Wynne’s Cassidi Campbell and Jonesboro’s Maddie Johnson. Crowley’s Ridge Academy’s Royce McMillon is one of the East assistant coaches.
Seven area players are listed on the East softball roster, a group that includes Brookland’s Taylor Reed, East Poinsett County’s Keegan McCorkle, Greene County Tech’s Karley Burrow, Riverside’s Mackenzie Thomas, Tuckerman’s Hannah Nicholson, Valley View’s Anna Winkfield and Westside’s Jada Diaz.
The East softball coaching staff includes Karen Sanders, who is moving from Brookland to Valley View next season, and Paragould’s Marty Williford.
Sanders, who is coaching in the All-Star game for the fourth time, said she enjoys the annual gathering of the state’s top players.
“You get to see the talented players of the state, both sides of the state, represent their school, represent where they’re going for a lot of them, and one last time to play as a high school athlete,” Sanders said. “You get to be around some great coaches, see new drills and work together, collaborate.”
Sanders’ All-Star experience includes a speaking role at the AHSCA Clinic this morning.
East All-Star selections in baseball included Armorel’s Preston Van Dyke, Brookland’s Cade Collins, Greene County Tech’s Camden Farmer and Jonesboro’s Maddox Morrison. Jonesboro’s Clay Glomski and Brookland’s Gabe Guimond and Cesar Alvarado are listed on the East boys’ soccer roster, while Jonesboro’s Brianna Pacheco, Greene County Tech’s Bailey Reddick and Paragould’s Jillian Glasgow are on the girls’ soccer roster.