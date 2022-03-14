Rogers excited about A-State opportunity

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers received a piece of South Carolina’s 2017 national championship net, courtesy of Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, after becoming Arkansas State University’s interim women’s basketball coach in December.
She’s getting a pair of scissors from ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, who is planning to put them in a frame so Rogers can break more glass when it’s time, and can’t wait to use them.
“What I want to say is we will work tirelessly and we will never stop working until we get an opportunity to cut our own piece of the net,” Rogers said Monday. “I’m excited to get to work. I’m blessed and grateful to be the eighth head women’s basketball coach here at Arkansas State. Just get ready, get on board and be excited about what we’re about to do because it’s special.”
ASU introduced Rogers as its head women’s basketball coach Monday, removing the interim tag while giving her a three-year contract to lead the Red Wolves. She is the first African-American woman to serve as a head coach at ASU and the first female to lead Red Wolves women’s basketball since Jerry Ann Winters left after the 1994-95 season.
Rogers became ASU’s interim coach after Matt Daniel resigned. On the same day she was promoted, she led the Red Wolves to an 81-47 rout of Mississippi Valley State.
During a postgame celebration, Rogers thought about her new role. “I thought to myself, ‘You were meant for this, you were built for this and you can absolutely do this,’” Rogers said.
Tom Bowen, ASU’s vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, evaluated Rogers as he considered other candidates for the position.
Bowen said he was amazed at how hard the Red Wolves continued to play and how competitive they remained as their roster dwindled through injuries and other attrition. ASU lost leading scorer Keya Patton to a knee injury in January and post player Trinitee Jackson was limited late in the year by a shoulder injury.
ASU defeated eventual Sun Belt Conference tournament champion Texas-Arlington 82-75 to end the regular season. The Red Wolves finished with a 12-16 record after a 91-76 loss to Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt tournament.
“I watched how hard we played in that game and just ran out of players. Coastal Carolina just kept rolling players in, they had 13 girls who were suited up and we had seven,” Bowen said. “I’m watching them play and they’re playing so hard, and we’re trying to trap the ball. They just never quit and they were so mad that they got beat, and I just watched the way she handled that.
“I went back in the locker room and I was very impressed how she handled it, a very, very hard moment when they knew if they had more teammates who weren’t hurt, they might have had a chance. I said, ‘There’s something about this that I really like, and I want to know more.’ I think I decided then that this young woman, this coach, really has a distinct advantage in this process.”
Rogers’ players, who attended Monday’s press conference, said they are excited to continue their journey with her.
“Coach Dezz has had a lot to do with my development, especially in conference,” said Lauryn Pendleton, who was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. “I was just excited to be able to have a full year of Coach Dezz. I’m really excited she’s going to be my head coach.”
Freshman guard Jade Upshaw said Rogers handled the season’s adversity well.
“When Coach Daniel left, I was very sad because he was my head coach I came here to play for, but when I grew closer to Coach Dezz, I noticed just how intelligent she was and how like boss lady she was,” Upshaw said. “She stepped in very well and I knew she would be a great head coach for us, and she did a really great job. I’m very happy that she’s officially the head coach.”
ASU won six of Rogers’ first seven games as head coach, a run that ended after Patton’s injury. The Red Wolves remained competitive down the stretch, however, with the conference tournament loss to Coastal Carolina the only league loss they suffered by more than 11 points.
Rogers said she wanted to be ASU’s head coach even more after conversations with Damphousse and Bowen made it clear that their vision for the program mirrored hers.
“I didn’t take over this job or accept this job to just be average. I don’t do anything to be average,” Rogers said. “We want to be excellent at what we do and we want to put a product on the floor that everybody can be proud of.”
Rogers came to ASU in 2019 as an assistant coach and was named associate head coach the following year. She played for Daniel at Central Arkansas and later served as a full-time assistant coach for UCA before leaving to be El Dorado High School’s head coach for three seasons.
The Red Wolves will continue to play fast and aggressive, Rogers said.
“Obviously I do get more time to implement things the way that my staff and I see fit. It was tough to take over midseason and you want to implement some changes, but you’re halfway through the season so we just kind of had to roll with what we had while trying to install things at a slow rate,” Rogers said. “Now we get the spring, we get the summer, we get the fall and by the time November rolls around, just getting that amount of time to work with our kids, I’m really excited about the product we’re going to put on the floor.”
Rogers has an opening on her coaching staff to fill and seven places to fill on the roster. Jackson and guards Jireh Washington and Mya Love have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
“I think people have to understand that it’s a common trend now for players to exhaust their four years at a university and choose to take that fifth year, that COVID year, and just try to go somewhere and experience something new. It’s happened across the country,” Rogers said. “While it’s obvious that we have a couple of players in the portal, we thank them for the time they’ve spent here at Arkansas State and we wish them nothing but the best. We’re excited about the kids that we have here now, excited about the kids that we could potentially get here and really looking forward to putting the work in with them and churning out a team we can all be proud of.”