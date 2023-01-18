Rogers pushing Red Wolves to compete

JONESBORO — Arkansas State women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers is trying to raise her team’s confidence and competitiveness before the Red Wolves go back on the road this week.
ASU has lost seven consecutive games, including its first six in Sun Belt Conference play. The Red Wolves were blown out twice on the road last week, falling 61-36 at Southern Miss and 89-55 at Texas State.
Rogers said she made Monday’s practice hard so her team would have to compete harder.
“I tied everything to competing because I feel like when we hit adversity, we just don’t compete. I made practice extremely tough,” she said during a video conference Tuesday. “We competed and if you didn’t win, you had consequences, and I’m sure there were some who didn’t like it, but they had to get on board with it or figure something else out because we’re going to compete.
“I don’t like the way we’ve been competing leading up to this point, so we’re just trying to force them to compete in practice and make practice extremely tough so when we get in the games and we’re faced with those type of situations, hopefully we’ll handle them a little better.”
Two more road games are on the schedule this week. ASU (5-12, 0-6 Sun Belt) visits South Alabama (4-13, 0-6 Sun Belt) on Thursday in a matchup of teams battling to escape the league cellar. The Red Wolves go to Louisiana-Lafayette (9-9, 3-3) on Saturday.
ASU played Southern Miss within two points in the first half, only to be outscored 25-2 in the third quarter. Texas State, which was 11-of-20 from the 3-point line and 22-of-24 from the free throw line, jumped ahead quickly and led by as many as 39 points.
Rogers described last week’s opponents as experienced teams with strong identities. The newcomer-laden Red Wolves, meanwhile, have 10 players listed as a sophomore or younger.
“To be quite honest, we don’t know who we are,” Rogers said. “I tell my team all the time that I get one team this day, another team the next day and another team the next day. It’s hard to win games that way. We have to have some type of consistency in who we are and that’s a team that works hard, is committed to being good defensively and committed to playing fast and sharing the ball, and getting the best shots.
“We don’t get the best shots. Our shot selection is not very good right now. Our defense is poor. They just haven’t been committed to doing the work and so I’ve had to force them to do it in practice, and that’s OK. That’s my job.”
ASU has scored less than 60 points in each of its last three games. The Red Wolves shot 35.1 percent from the field against Appalachian State, 25.5 percent against Southern Miss and 23.3 percent against Texas State.
Rogers said it feels like the basket has a lid right now.
“We’re trying to focus on getting the girls’ confidence back as far as shooting. We’ve done something new this week,” she said. “They have partners and they have to get up X-amount of shots to report it to me, things like that outside of practice. We’re trying to do whatever we need to do to get their confidence back, get them in the gym and force them to get up shots, and also with teammates that maybe they don’t hang out with all the time to try to build some type of chemistry with them.”
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom continues to battle plantar fasciitis. Higginbottom scored two points in 19 minutes off the bench against Southern Miss, then sat out the Texas State game.
Sophomore guard Jade Upshaw provided one of the bright spots in the Texas State game with 11 points and two steals off the bench.
“I’m so proud of her. Obviously we’re so guard heavy and her minutes have not been probably what she thought they would be, but you have to say hats off to Jade because she’s continuing to fight,” Rogers said. “She’s in the game at Texas State and we’re down 30 and she’s still fighting, running through a pass, trying to get to the rim, trying to gather her team. That showed me a lot.”
Like ASU, South Alabama is trying to stop a losing streak that dates to December. The Jaguars’ losing streak reached six games last week with a 66-49 loss at Louisiana-Lafayette and a 69-44 loss at Coastal Carolina.
South Alabama is the Sun Belt’s lowest-scoring team, and No. 318 out of 350 nationally, at 55.7 points per game.
“I feel like this is an opportunity for us to get this thing headed in the right direction. I feel like that every game that we play, but this is an opportunity we’re going to have to go in and win a game,” Rogers said. “But we have to be consistent for four quarters. We’re on a seven-game losing streak and in all seven games we’ve had a quarter or two where we just deflated and we didn’t stick to a game plan.
“Challenging our players to stick to a game plan for four quarters, to have some heart and some fight, to share the ball with each other, that’s been the challenge to the team. You have to do that if you want to win games.”