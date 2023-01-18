Rogers pushing Red Wolves to compete

Arkansas State women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers talks to an official during a game vs. Appalachian State earlier this month. The Red Wolves visit South Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette this week.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers is trying to raise her team’s confidence and competitiveness before the Red Wolves go back on the road this week.

ASU has lost seven consecutive games, including its first six in Sun Belt Conference play. The Red Wolves were blown out twice on the road last week, falling 61-36 at Southern Miss and 89-55 at Texas State.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: South Alabama

Site: Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Thursday

Records: ASU 5-12, 0-6 SBC; USA 4-13, 0-6 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: ASU, 17-11

Last meeting: USA, 73-65, 2021-22

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com