Rogers says Red Wolves aren't 'dying down'

JONESBORO — Arkansas State didn’t win again after losing guard Jireh Washington to a knee injury in the 2020-21 women’s basketball season, losing 11 consecutive games to end the season.
The Red Wolves have dropped four in a row this year since losing guard Keya Patton to a knee injury, but interim head coach Destinee Rogers said there are differences between where ASU is now and where it was a year ago.
“It feels different, number one, because I’m pretty sure that we have a better team than we did last year, and I don’t mean that in a bad way,” Rogers said during a video conference Tuesday. “We’re just more talented this year and I think this team has more fight in them. They don’t seem to me to have given up.
“They fought (Monday) in practice, the energy was great in practice. They were bought in. I really don’t think that this team is going to give up; well, I’m not going to let them, because there’s no give-up in me as well as my staff.”
The Red Wolves (10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt) will try to change course this evening as they visit Louisiana-Monroe (4-17, 0-7 Sun Belt). Tipoff in Monroe, La., is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
ASU had won three in a row before its current slide, but Patton was injured in the last of those games, an 81-60 rout of Coastal Carolina. The Red Wolves dropped games at South Alabama and Troy before returning home to lose close games against Texas-Arlington and Texas State.
The average margin of defeat in those games was six points.
“We’re still very hopeful. It’s easy to look at it right now and think that things are dying down because you’ve lost four, but we’re not dying down,” Rogers said. “We’re not getting blown out. It’s not like people are beating us 10-plus. We’re right there in it. It’s just little things that we have to fix to get over the hump to win these games, and I really, truly feel like we’re going to go on a run here pretty soon.”
ASU crushed ULM 98-70 when the teams met in Jonesboro last month, a game where Patton pumped in 30 points. The Warhawks have lost 10 games in a row, although they did play Appalachian State close on the road recently in a 67-61 setback.
Depth is an issue for the Red Wolves, who played only seven players in their losses to Troy and UTA. Freshman guard Jade Upshaw gave the team a lift with her return for the Texas State game.
Rogers said she changed up practice Monday after noticing the Red Wolves were winded in losses to UTA and Texas State
“We kind of got away from doing things the way we typically have when we were seeing some success,” she said. “We went back to an up-and-down type of practice, shorter, but nonetheless a tougher practice where we worked on the things we really need to work on so that hopefully we can get some wind back and be able to last in the fourth quarter, because we’re dying down in the fourth quarter.”
The Red Wolves still have scoring punch even without Patton, their leading scorer for the season.
Washington, Trinitee Jackson, Morgan Wallace and Lauryn Pendleton all have double-digit scoring averages. Washington scored 28 points in the loss to UTA, while Jackson scored 18 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the loss to Texas State.
Rogers said freshmen such as Pendleton, Mailyn Wilkerson and Upshaw have stepped up along with older players such as Washington, Jackson and Wallace.
“You’re starting to see those young ones kind of grow up a little bit,” Rogers said. “It’s the hope that they continue to elevate and continue to have that confidence and continue to be able to produce the way they’re producing to help Jireh, TJ and Morgan kind of get over the hump as far as a team.”