JONESBORO — Rosters are set for the Sun Senior Classic, a high school all-star doubleheader featuring senior basketball standouts from area schools.
Central Dealerships is the sponsor for Sun Senior Classic, which returns this year after a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The doubleheader will be played Saturday, March 19, at Arkansas State University’s First National Bank Arena, with the girls’ game set for 5 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7 p.m.
Manila’s Lee Wimberley is the coach of the boys’ White Team, which features Jonesboro’s Quion Williams and Amarion Wilson; Osceola’s Daylen Love and AJ Harris; Paragould’s Isaiah Jackson; Westside’s Spencer Honeycutt; Manila’s Jake Baltimore; Pocahontas’ Mason Baltz; Greene County Tech’s George Smith; and Valley View’s Connor Tinsley.
The Blue Team will be coached by Nettleton’s Bubba Deaton. Players on the Blue roster include Jonesboro’s Jesse Washington; Nettleton’s Andre Davis, Brandon Anderson and DaVares Whitaker; Walnut Ridge’s Ty Flippo and Jayden Hollister; Ridgefield Christian’s Noah Stracener; Brookland’s David York; Buffalo Island Central’s Caden Whitehead; and Marked Tree’s Itavious Nesbitt.
Wynne’s Tim Hawkins will coach the girls’ White Team. The roster includes Wynne’s Londyn McDaniel, Zahryia Baker and Darienne Carter; Nettleton’s Briley Pena and D’maria Daniels; Valley View’s Hunter Gibson and Hadden Lieblong; Manila’s Sadie McDonald; Trumann’s Nygeria Jones; and Greene County Tech’s Sierrah Floyd.
The girls’ Blue Team will be coached by Rector’s Mitchell Weber. The Blue roster includes Marmaduke’s Heidi Robinson and Bean Hoffman; Greene County Tech’s Kylie Stokes and Emma Bates; Paragould’s Carson Defries; Westside’s Laynee Montgomery; Rector’s Ellie Ford; Mammoth Spring’s Megyn Upton; Bay’s Destiny Bogard; and Brookland’s Katie Smith.
Tickets are $7 each and available at the FNB Arena box office.