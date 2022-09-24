POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries Friday night, leading Pocahontas to a 28-21 victory over Rivercrest in an early 4A-3 conference showdown.
Baker's offensive statistics also included 10-of-17 passing for 111 yards. He also stood out defensively with 10 tackles, including two for loss and a quarterback sack, as the Redskins (3-1, 1-0 conference) won a matchup of last year's 4A-3 co-champions.
Pocahontas took a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter. Baker scored on a 1-yard run with 10:07 remaining in the period and Marcus Streeper kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
The Redskins' lead grew to two touchdowns as Baker scored on a 1-yard run with 3:02 remaining in the quarter. Rivercrest scored in the first minute of the second quarter on Koby Turner's 2-yard run, setting the halftime score at 14-7.
Neither team scored again until the final period. Baker scored on a 33-yard run with 11:06 remaining in the game. Rivercrest answered with 8:37 remaining on Turner's 3-yard touchdown run and added the extra point to move within 20-14.
Baker's 14-yard touchdown run and two-point pass to Jack Privett gave Pocahontas a 28-14 lead with 6:55 remaining in the game. Rivercrest's Cavonta Washington fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mike Rainer with 3:55 left in the game, setting the final score after the extra point.
Pocahontas' Tripp Risley caught six passes for 40 yards and Harrison Carter had two catches for 50 yards. Ty Menard made seven tackles and recovered a fumble, while Caleb Bettis also had seven tackles.
Wynne 59, Brookland 27
BROOKLAND — Wynne raced past Brookland 59-27 Friday night in the 5A-East conference opener for both teams.
The Yellowjackets (3-1, 1-0 conference) opened a 31-11 halftime lead and added 28 points in the second half.
Joseph Wright led Brookland (1-3, 0-1) with 203 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Newport 44, Quitman 26
NEWPORT — Newport scored 16 points in the fourth quarter Friday to seal a 44-26 victory over Quitman in 3A-2 conference football.
The Greyhounds (3-2, 1-0 conference) led 28-26 before Dylan Braxton scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Braxton also added the two-point conversion to give Newport a 10-point lead, 36-26.
Tonio Phillips returned an interception 67 yards for Newport's last touchdown. Braxton ran in the conversion to set the final score.
Braxton led Newport with 121 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 24 carries. CJ Young added 107 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as the Greyhounds rolled up 293 rushing yards as a team.
Braxton was also 11-of-19 for 163 yards passing. Kylan Crite was Newport's leading receiver with seven catches for 117 yards, followed by Isiah Kendall with four catches for 46 yards.
Quitman (1-2-1, 0-1) scored first on Trevor Hensley's 2-yard run in the first quarter. Young's 17-yard touchdown run and Braxton's 5-yard touchdown carry gave Newport a 12-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs led 13-12 in the second quarter after Nassir Donohoo's 13-yard pass to Logan Love and the extra point.
Newport answered with the next 16 points to lead 28-13 at halftime. Young scored on a 2-yard run and added the two-point conversion. Braxton scored on a 3-yard run, then passed to Kendall on the two-point conversion.
Quitman climbed back into the game with 13 points in the third quarter. Donohoo scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Greyson Ealy to bring the Bulldogs within 28-26.
Tavares Davis led Newport's defense with seven tackles.
Walnut Ridge 56, Palestine-Wheatley 2
WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge rushed for 444 yards as a team Friday night to thrash Palestine-Wheatley 56-2 in 3A-3 conference football.
The Bobcats (4-1, 1-0 conference) led 56-0 at halftime after scoring seven rushing touchdowns and adding seven two-point conversions. Walnut Ridge allowed only 45 total yards and intercepted three passes.
Logan Sain led Walnut Ridge with 123 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Walker Ward added 111 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries; Kai Watson finished with 74 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts; and Hunter Colvey contributed 63 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Ward scored Walnut Ridge's first touchdown on a 9-yard run with 8:24 left in the first quarter, followed by Sain's two-point conversion. Watson's 16-yard touchdown run and Cam Buys' two-point pass to Ward gave the Bobcats a 16-0 lead with 3:45 left in the opening quarter.
Walnut Ridge scored once more in the first quarter, Sain reaching the end zone on a 45-yard run. Sain also passed to Mark Hatfield on the two-point conversion that made the score 24-0 after the first quarter.
Ward scored the first of four touchdowns in the second quarter on a 20-yard run. Colvey added the two-point conversion.
The next touchdown came from Watson on a 6-yard run. Ward passed to Hatfield on the conversion, making the score 40-0.
Colvey scored on a 51-yard run with 5:15 remaining in the quarter. Ward passed to Matthew Mullen on the two-point conversion.
River Davis scored Walnut Ridge's last touchdown on a 16-yard run with 1:46 left in the second quarter. Buys added the two-point conversion.
Palestine-Wheatley (0-4, 0-1) recorded a safety in the fourth quarter.
Manila 18, Piggott 6
PIGGOTT — Felipe Lozano ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third score Friday night as Manila defeated Piggott 18-6 in 3A-3 conference football.
After the host Mohawks (0-5, 0-1 conference) took an early 6-0 lead, the Lions (1-4, 1-0 conference) tied the game with 9:24 remaining in the second quarter on Lozano's 13-yard run.
The Lions moved in front on Lozano's 16-yard touchdown pass to Mason Mullen with 1:46 left in the third quarter. Kayden Horton intercepted a Piggott screen pass with 1:46 left in the game to set up Manila's last touchdown, which came on Lozano's 2-yard run with one minute remaining.
Horton's interception was one of three for the Lions. Koltan Kisner intercepted a pass in the second quarter and Trey Platz picked off a pass with 42 seconds remaining to ice the victory.
The Lions rushed for 211 yards, led by Jacob Baugher with 74 yards on 10 carries. Mullen added 61 yards on 14 carries while Lozano finished with 39 yards on only five rushing attempts.
Marked Tree 53, Marianna 0
MARKED TREE — Jayvion Tribble scored two rushing touchdowns and Kenyon Carter accounted for two scores Friday night as Marked Tree routed Marianna Lee 53-0 in 2A-2 conference football.
The Indians (4-0, 1-0 conference) scored 21 points in the first quarter and added 20 more in the second for a 41-0 halftime lead. Marked Tree is averaging 49.3 points per game.
Jaylen Bradley scored Marked Tree's first touchdown on a 10-yard run with 8:52 left in the first quarter. Jayvion Tribble scored next on a 3-yard run and Carter passed to Cameron Mitchell on the two-point conversion, making the score 14-0.
Carter scored on a 29-yard run with 2:06 left in the first quarter and LaRay Brown kicked the extra point, setting the score at 21-0 to end the quarter.
Marked Tree scored three touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the second quarter. Cameron Marshall scored on a 13-yard run at the 6:36 mark; Carter threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Willie Marshall with 4:01 to go; and Tribble returned a fumble 22 yards to score with 3:27 remaining.
Gavin Teague scored on a 2-yard run with 9:07 left in the third quarter. Marked Tree's final touchdown came on Timothy Risper's 10-yard run late in the game.
Brown recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass defensively. JaKaymion Williams also had an interception.
Marion 34, GCT 8
PARAGOULD — Marion defeated Greene County 34-8 in 6A-East conference football Friday night.
Up 14-8, the Patriots (3-1, 3-0 conference) kicked a field goal and scored a touchdown in the final five minutes of the first half to lead 24-8 at halftime. Marion added 10 points in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
GCT (1-3, 0-3 conference) hosts Jacksonville next Friday.