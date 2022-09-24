POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries Friday night, leading Pocahontas to a 28-21 victory over Rivercrest in an early 4A-3 conference showdown.

Baker's offensive statistics also included 10-of-17 passing for 111 yards. He also stood out defensively with 10 tackles, including two for loss and a quarterback sack, as the Redskins (3-1, 1-0 conference) won a matchup of last year's 4A-3 co-champions.