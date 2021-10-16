TRUMANN — Pocahontas’ Connor Baker ran for 216 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries Friday night, leading the Redskins to a 38-0 rout of Trumann in 4A-3 conference football.
Baker also completed 3-of-7 passes for 33 yards and made nine tackles on defense as Pocahontas (5-2, 3-1 conference) handed Trumann (5-2, 3-1) its first league loss. The Redskins led 18-0 at halftime.
Reagan Womack added 45 yards on seven carries, while Grayson Maupin finished with 61 on 14 carries for Pocahontas. Peyton Liebhaber also had nine tackles, while Zane Hibbard made seven tackles and Reed Bigger six, plus a blocked punt.
Rivercrest 42, Highland 28
HIGHLAND — Rivercrest scored 28 points in the final eight minutes of the first half Friday and went on to defeat Highland 42-28 in 4A-3 conference football.
Mike Sharp was 24-of-35 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns as the Colts (5-1, 4-0 conference) moved into sole possession of the 4A-3 lead with Trumann’s loss to Pocahontas.
Michael Rainer was Sharp’s primary receiver with 12 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Tray Jones fueled the ground game for the Colts with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Wyatt Lancaster led Rivercrest’s defense with 20 tackles (four for loss).
Neither team scored in the first quarter, but they combined for 40 points in a second quarter that ended with Rivercrest leading 28-12.
Highland (2-5, 0-4 conference) opened the scoring on Wyatt Goodman’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Linden Whitlow with 9:53 remaining. The Colts answered as Sharp fired an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brandyn Brownlee to tie the game 6-6 with 7:08 to go.
Jones scored on a 35-yard run and Sharp passed to Clay Burks on the two-point conversion, giving the Colts a 14-6 lead with 2:29 to go. Rivercrest got the ball back and Jones scored on a 20-yard run, followed by Josh Johnson’s extra point.
Warren Burton’s 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown brought the Rebels within 21-12 with 55 seconds to go. The Colts had enough time to score again as Sharp found Rainer on a 32-yard touchdown pass on the half’s final play.
Rivercrest opened the third-quarter scoring on Sharp’s 19-yard pass to Burks with 5:10 remaining. Marcus Slayton scored the Colts’ final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 9:19 left in the game, extending their lead to 42-12.
Highland scored twice and added two two-point conversions in the final five minutes. Goodman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Whitlow and Burton scored on a 32-yard run.
Burton finished with 79 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Newport 47, Salem 14
NEWPORT — Dylan Braxton threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score Friday night to lead Newport to a 47-14 victory over Salem in 3A-2 conference football.
Braxton was 22-of-33 for 325 yards. Newport (4-3, 3-1 conference) had two receivers with more than 100 yards as Kylan Crite caught seven passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while Isiah Kendall had five receptions for 108 yards.
Jammariel Balentine led Newport in rushing with 104 yards on 12 attempts. B.J. Elston led the defensive effort with 11 tackles.
Braxton scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter to give Newport a 7-0 lead.
Newport led 28-7 at halftime. Braxton threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Eli Alcorn, 50 yards to Jadarius Reed and 27 yards to Crite. Salem (4-3, 0-3) scored its first points on Dakota Jackson’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Siddons.
Jalen Pollard scored Newport’s first touchdown of the third quarter on a 10-yard run. Reed returned a fumble 74 yards for a touchdown and Braxton connected with Crite on an 8-yard touchdown pass as Newport’s lead grew to 47-7.
Jackson scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter for Salem.
Hoxie 46, Piggott 0
HOXIE — Cade Forrester, Seth Brooks and Jace Benesch accounted for two touchdowns each Friday night as Hoxie kept its record perfect with a 46-0 rout of Piggott in 3A-3 conference football.
Forrester finished with 109 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. He was also 4-of-8 passing for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Brooks added 74 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Benesch scored two defensive touchdowns for the Mustangs (7-0, 4-0 conference).
Hoxie scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Forrester’s 11-yard pass to Kayden Glenn accounted for the Mustangs’ first points with 7:29 left in the first quarter.
Brooks scored on a 4-yard run and Forrester added the two-point conversion with 5:20 remaining. Forrester scored the next touchdown on a 62-yard run at the 1:56 mark and Brooks added the two-point conversion for a 22-0 lead.
Brooks scored again on an 8-yard run with 10:20 left in the second quarter, followed by Guillermo Cabello’s extra point. Benesch returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown with 3:03 left in the half and returned an interception 25 yards for another touchdown on the half’s final play.
Cabello kicked a 31-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter to close the scoring.
Osceola 53, Harrisburg 0
OSCEOLA — Dontaven Littleton accounted for four touchdowns while Travelle Anderson scored three times during Osceola’s 53-0 rout of Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference football.
Littleton finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. He was also 6-of-11 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Anderson led the Seminoles’ ground game with 202 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
Osceola (5-1, 4-0 conference) finished with 349 yards rushing on 22 carries and had 453 yards of total offense. A.J. Harris led Osceola in receiving with four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
The Seminoles held Harrisburg (2-5, 1-3 conference) to 64 total yards as they posted their third consecutive shutout. Osceola, which has two forfeit victories in addition to three on the field, has not been scored against since a season-opening loss at Crossett.
Littleton’s 23-yard run and Logan Slayton’s extra point gave the Seminoles their first points with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Littleton threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Harris at the 3:30 mark as Osceola led 13-0 after the first quarter.
Anderson reached the end zone on a 63-yard run to open the second-quarter scoring at the 10:49 mark. Littleton connected with Harris on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 9:06 remaining, then broke a 75-yard touchdown run in the final minute as the Seminoles took a 33-0 halftime lead.
Anderson scored on runs of 21 and 77 yards in the third quarter, the latter score followed by Skyler Young’s two-point conversion. Keenan Jackson scored Osceola’s final touchdown on a 27-yard run with 7:18 left in the game.
Manila 42, Palestine-Wheatley 0
PALESTINE — Manila extended its winning streak to six games Friday night with a 42-0 rout of Palestine-Wheatley in 3A-3 conference football.
The Lions (6-1, 4-0 conference) scored 22 points in the first quarter and led 36-0 at halftime.
Jordan Spray started Manila’s scoring on a 5-yard run with 10:12 left in the first quarter, followed by Kurt Overton’s two-point conversion run. Tanner Miller followed with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Koltan Kisner at the 4:53 mark, with Overton kicking the extra point.
Miller completed a pass to Dustin Clark in the final minute of the first quarter. Clark lateraled to Brent Wilson, who scored from 11 yards out with 43 seconds left in the period. Overton’s extra point gave the Lions a 22-0 lead.
Clark broke a 45-yard touchdown run with 10:13 left in the second quarter and Cameron Powers scored on a 7-yard run with 6:02 remaining, with Elijah Fourthman kicking both extra points.
The Lions closed the scoring with 7:30 left in the third quarter on Felipe Lozano’s 9-yard run.
Miller was 4-of-4 passing for 63 yards. Jackson Roddy had three tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the Lions’ defense.
Walnut Ridge 42, Corning 7
CORNING — Kai Watson ran for a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown Friday night to lead Walnut Ridge to a 42-7 victory over Corning in 3A-3 conference football.
Watson was 4-of-7 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown. Walker Ward finished with 82 yards on 17 carries, while Xavier Dettmann added 59 yards and a touchdown on six carries for Walnut Ridge (4-3, 3-1 conference).
Walnut Ridge led 14-0 at halftime after scoring twice in the first quarter. Dettmann opened the scoring on a 27-yard run with 4:42 left in the first quarter. Watson scored on a 2-yard run with 26 seconds to go, then passed to Mason Andrews for the two-point conversion.
Watson returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and Bo Kersey kicked the extra point. The Bobcats scored again on special teams in the third quarter as Logan Sain recovered a blocked punt in the end zone with 9:32 remaining.
Corning’s Rhett Eddington scored on a 3-yard run with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Walnut Ridge answered with two more scores in the fourth.
Watson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Blaylock with 11 minutes left in the game, then passed to Andrews for the two-point conversion. Korwin Johnson scored Walnut Ridge’s last touchdown on a 2-yard run with eight minutes to go.