POCAHONTAS — Pocahontas' Connor Baker set the state career record for rushing touchdowns Friday night as the Redskins routed Lincoln 56-14 in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.

Baker finished with 181 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, bringing his career total to 99 rushing touchdowns. The record formerly belonged to former Clarendon star Cedric Houston, who scored 97 rushing touchdowns from 1997-2000.