POCAHONTAS — Pocahontas' Connor Baker set the state career record for rushing touchdowns Friday night as the Redskins routed Lincoln 56-14 in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
Baker finished with 181 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, bringing his career total to 99 rushing touchdowns. The record formerly belonged to former Clarendon star Cedric Houston, who scored 97 rushing touchdowns from 1997-2000.
Pocahontas (10-1) moves into the second round with its ninth consecutive victory. The Redskins will host Nashville (8-3) next week.
Reagan Womack added 108 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries for Pocahontas, which had 393 rushing yards as a team. Baker also threw a touchdown pass while completing 4-of-8 attempts for 35 yards.
Womack opened Pocahontas' scoring on a 19-yard run with eight minutes left in the first quarter. Baker tied the state record on a 1-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds left in the first quarter and broke it when he scored on a 33-yard run with 11:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Baker added the two-point conversion after the record-breaking touchdown, giving Pocahontas a 20-0 lead.
The Redskins scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 42-14 halftime lead. Zane Hibbard followed Baker's second touchdown with a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown at the 11:40 mark.
Baker threw a 18-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Maupin at the nine-minute mark, followed by Womack's two-point conversion for a 35-0 lead. After a couple of touchdown passes for Lincoln (5-6), Baker scored on a 3-yard run with 15 seconds left to set the halftime score.
Womack scored on a 4-yard run with 10:06 left in the third quarter, pushing Pocahontas' lead back to 35 points at 49-14. Eli Risley closed the scoring on a 5-yard run with 11:57 left in the game.
Rivercrest 42, Gentry 21
WILSON — Michael Rainer ran for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries Friday night, leading Rivercrest to a 42-21 victory over Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Rainer also caught four passes for 43 yards as the Colts (8-3) moved into the second round with their seventh consecutive victory. Rivercrest will host Star CIty, which defeated Trumann 35-7, next Friday.
Rivercrest scored three touchdowns in just over seven minutes to start the game. Rainer gave the Colts a 6-0 lead when he scored on a 6-yard run with 9:05 left in the first quarter, then added a 60-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion with 6:20 left in the period.
T.J. Scott scored on a 25-yard run with 4:57 left in the first quarter, followed by Cavonta Washington's two-point pass to Rainer for a 22-0 lead.
Gentry (7-4) scored on Ty Hays' 20-yard run with 1:05 left in the first quarter, only to see the Colts push their lead to 36-7 at halftime. Rainer scored on runs of 34 and 15 runs in the second quarter.
The Pioneers closed within 15 points in the second half. Chris Bell scored on a 12-yard run with 6:37 left in the third quarter and found Braedon Warren on a 19-yard touchdown pass at the 9:51 mark of the fourth quarter, helping Gentry rally within 36-21.
Rivercrest's Marcus Slayton scored on a 9-yard run with 5:34 remaining.
Scott finished with 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Wyatt Lancaster led the Colts defensively with 10 tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage, and a fumble recovery. Slayton had two interceptions and Scott picked off one pass.
Hays totaled 135 yards from scrimmage for Gentry, finishing with 62 yards on 14 carries and 73 yards on two receptions. Bell was 9-of-19 passing for 163 yards and added 61 yards on 12 carries.
Newport 50, Magnet Cove 14
NEWPORT — Dejai Marshall completed 16-of-23 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns Friday to lead Newport to a 50-14 rout of Magnet Cove in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Greyhounds (8-3) will host 3A-2 conference rival Quitman in the second round. Newport defeated Quitman 44-26 during the regular season.
Kylan Crite and Isiah Kendall both went over 100 yards receiving for Newport. Crite caught 10 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, while Kendall finished with five receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Jalen Pollard led Newport in rushing with 62 yards and a touchdown on four carries, while CJ Young had 12 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
Newport's defensive effort included interceptions by Demetric Denton, Bryson Elston Jr., and Jay Grady. Elston also finished with seven tackles.
Marshall threw touchdown passes of 46 and 15 yards to Crite in the first quarter. Kendall caught touchdown passes of 34 and 29 yards in the second quarter, with Dylan Braxton adding both two-point conversions as Newport built a 28-14 halftime lead.
Young scored on a pair of 2-yard runs in the second half, also adding a two-point conversion. Pollard added a 1-yard touchdown run and Denton followed with the two-point conversion.
Quitman 21, Hoxie 14
HOXIE — Nassir Donohoo scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 82-yard run with 8:23 left in Friday's game, lifting Quitman to a 21-14 victory over Hoxie in the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Bulldogs (6-4-1) held on the final play of the game as Hoxie (7-4) had a pass fall incomplete at the goal line. Quitman advances to play 3A-2 conference rival Newport next week.
Hoxie opened the scoring with 8:37 left in the first quarter on Sage Treadwell's 21-yard run and Jason Duncan's extra point. Quitman countered at the 5:38 mark of the second quarter on Donohoo's 60-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Locke and Madison Harneck's extra point.
Quitman took its first lead with 10:16 remaining in the third quarter on Donohoo's 46-yard pass to Payton Edwards. Hoxie tied the game at 14 after a 1-yard touchdown run by Prechton Wilkerson with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter.
Wilkerson led Hoxie in rushing with 107 yards on 28 carries. Treadwell was 12-of-24 passing for 137 yards.
EPC 56, Hector 26
LEPANTO — East Poinsett County outscored Hector 26-6 in the second half Friday to pull away for a 56-26 victory in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Dennis Gaines ran for 264 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries to lead EPC (9-2). The Warriors will play at home again next week against England (5-5), which upset Dierks 42-28 in the first round.
Carter Smith's 35-yard touchdown pass to Omar McCustion provided EPC's points in a first quarter that ended with Hector (6-4-1) leading 13-6. Smith scored on a 3-yard run with 10:41 left in the second quarter and the Warriors took the lead for good, 14-13, on the two-point conversion.
Gaines scored on a 1-yard run and EPC again added the two-point conversion for a 22-13 lead with 7:58 remaining in the first half. After a Hector touchdown, Gaines scored on a 57-yard run and the Warriors added the conversion to lead 30-20 at halftime.
Smith's 36-yard touchdown pass to McCustion started EPC's second-half scoring with 9:27 left in the third quarter. Hector scored later in the period to pull within 36-26, but the Warriors put up the final 20 points.
Gaines scored on a 47 yard-run in the third quarter, then reached the end zone on runs of 11 and 33 yards in the fourth.
Smith passed for 71 yards and two touchdowns, also adding 93 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Jamarkius Garrett and Michael Collins had 10 tackles each for the Warriors, while Ladainian Hillis came up with an interception.
Marked Tree 41, Conway Christian 13
CONWAY — Willie Marshall caught two touchdown passes, scored a rushing touchdown and also returned a fumble for a touchdown Friday to lead Marked Tree to a 41-13 victory over Conway Christian in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The Indians (9-2) advance to play top-ranked Hazen (10-0) in the quarterfinals next week. Hazen defeated Poyen 48-6 on Friday.
Marked Tree scored the only points of the first quarter on the first of Kenyon Carter's three touchdown passes, a 62-yard strike to Marshall with 3:09 left in the period. Marked Tree's lead increased to 12-0 when LaRay Brown scored on a 20-yard run with 10:40 remaining in the second quarter.
The Indians scored twice in the final four minutes of the second quarter to lead 26-7 at halftime. Carter found Jonah Walker on a 45-yard touchdown pass at the 3:20 mark, followed by a two-point conversion.
Carter's 33-yard touchdown pass to Marshall with 1:32 remaining gave Marked Tree a 19-point halftime lead.
Marshall returned a fumble 18 yards for a touchdown and added the two-point conversion with 22 seconds left in the third quarter. He scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter and Brown kicked the extra point.