JONESBORO — West Memphis opened the fourth quarter on an eight-point run and went on to defeat Nettleton 43-37 in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball Friday night.
Demetrius Barrett scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Blue Devils (10-5, 2-1 conference). Kameron Barnes added 10 points and Keiarras Townsend nine for West Memphis, which trailed 28-25 at the end of the third quarter.
DaVares Whitaker scored 14 points, Brandon Anderson eight and Curtez Smith seven for Nettleton (13-5, 1-2 conference).
West Memphis 45, Nettleton 39
JONESBORO — West Memphis erased a seven-point halftime deficit Friday night on its way to a 45-39 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
Briley Pena scored 18 of her 21 points in the first half to help the Lady Raiders (13-6, 1-2 conference) take a 25-18 halftime lead. West Memphis (9-4, 2-1 conference) closed within 30-28 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Nettleton 17-9 in the fourth.
Diamond Kimble added 10 points for Nettleton. Janiyah Tucker scored 15 points, Aniya Price 13 and Clemisha Prackett 10 for West Memphis.
Valley View 58, Highland 43
HIGHLAND — Valley View opened a 16-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to beat Highland 58-43 in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Blazers outscored the Rebels 20-10 in the second quarter to lead 33-17. Highland reduced its deficit to 13 points, 47-34, at the end of the third quarter.
Connor Tinsley scored 19 points and Trey Mitchell added 14 for Valley View (6-8, 5-2 conference). Dylan Munroe scored 23 points for Highland.
Valley View won the junior boys' game 45-31.
Paragould 66, Batesville 55
BATESVILLE — Isaiah Jackson and Gavin Hall combined for 45 points Friday night to lead Paragould to a 66-55 victory over Batesville in 5A-East conference boys' basketball.
Jackson scored 24 points and Hall added 21 for the Rams (10-6, 1-2 conference). Bryce Bass finished with nine points as Paragould put seven players in the scoring column.
Batesville led 15-11 after the first quarter. Paragould pulled ahead at halftime, 28-27, and held a 46-43 edge after the third quarter.
BIC 70, Bay 58
MONETTE — Caden Whitehead just missed a triple-double and Jaron Burrow reached a career milestone Friday night as Buffalo Island Central maintained its hold on first place in the 2A-3 conference with a 70-58 victory over Bay.
Whitehead finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and nine blocks to lead the Mustangs (19-5, 8-0 conference). Burrow surpassed 1,000 points in his career on a night when he scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots.
BIC outscored Bay 21-9 in the second quarter for a 37-18 advantage at halftime. The Mustangs led 55-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Seth Spencer scored 26 points and Drew Long added 10 for Bay.
Bay won the junior boys' game 39-21 as Kaden Hartley scored 19 points.
Riverside 44, Marmaduke 31
LAKE CITY — Riverside celebrated Homecoming with Friday's 44-31 victory over Marmaduke in senior boys' basketball.
Easton Hatch scored 14 points to lead the Rebels (10-15, 4-4 2A-3 conference). Carl Gallapoo added 11 points and Dennis Williams 10 for Riverside, which led 18-10 at halftime and 29-19 after the third quarter.
Hunter Tuberville led Marmaduke with 14 points.
Riverside (22-1, 8-0 conference) won the junior boys' game 44-15, led by Thatcher Durham with 11 points and Brayeson Timms with 10.
Trumann 36, Brookland 29
TRUMANN — Trumann defeated Brookland 36-29 Friday night in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Stella Parker scored 14 points to lead Brookland.
Brookland (12-2, 6-0 conference) won the junior girls' game 39-16, led by Macy Slater with 12 points and Evan Polsgrove with 11. Brookland also won the seventh-grade game 17-10.