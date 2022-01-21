BAY — Justin Brannen hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer Thursday night to lift Bay to a 46-43 victory over Rector in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Brannen finished with 28 points to lead the Yellowjackets (3-5 conference). Bay led 14-9 after the first quarter and 24-21 at halftime before Rector took a 32-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Cooper Rabjohn scored 12 points to lead Rector (16-6, 6-2 conference).
Bay won the junior boys’ game 27-25.
Hoxie 65, Manila 42
HOXIE – Jaecie Brown scored 38 points and passed for five assists Thursday as Hoxie defeated Manila 65-42, handing the Lady Lions their first 3A-3 conference loss in senior girls’ basketball.
Blaze Loren added nine points for the Lady Mustangs (9-5, 7-2 conference). Bailey Prater scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Ellery Gillham had 11 rebounds and Chloe Prater pulled down nine.
Madison Hitchcock scored 18 points and Sadie McDonald added 12 for Manila (19-2, 8-1 conference).
Hoxie led 15-10 after the first quarter, 32-16 at halftime and 45-27 after the third quarter.
Valley View 39, Brookland 32
JONESBORO – Hunter Gibson scored 16 points Thursday to lead Valley View to a 39-32 victory over Brookland in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Blazers (16-5, 7-2 conference) earned their fifth consecutive victory, all in 4A-3 play. Valley View led 14-9 at halftime and the teams were tied at 24 at the end of the third quarter.
Hadden Lieblong added eight points for Valley View. Kinsey Clark scored eight points to lead Brookland (5-11, 2-7 conference).
Valley View won the junior high game 29-28, led by Bella Seeman with seven points. Burkeley Brewer and Cassidy King scored nine points each for Brookland.
Trumann 48, Westside 42
JONESBORO – Trumann defeated Westside 48-42 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Westside took a 21-17 halftime lead after the teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter. Trumann outscored Westside 15-6 in the third quarter to take a 32-27 lead into the final period.
Chelsy Jones scored 11 points and Kayde Jones added 10 for Trumann.
Wynne 55, Newport 53
NEWPORT – Zahryia Baker’s basket with seven seconds remaining in Thursday’s game lifted Wynne to a 55-53 victory over Newport in senior girls’ basketball.
Derionna Spencer scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Lady Yellowjackets (12-5). Baker added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Shay Lewis finished with 11 points, five assists and three steals.
Hillcrest 67, Ridgefield Christian 66
LYNN – Bryson Doyle scored 23 points to lead Hillcrest to a 67-66 victory over Ridgefield Christian in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Hayden Callahan added 18 points for the Screamin’ Eagles. Hillcrest led 28-28 at halftime and Ridgefield held a 49-47 lead after three quarters.
Michael Carl scored 19 points to lead Ridgefield Christian. Wil Archer scored 16 points, making four 3-pointers, and Noah Stracener finished with 13.
Marmaduke 75, BIC 45
MARMADUKE – Heidi Robinson scored 22 points and grabbed 23 rebounds Thursday to lead Marmaduke to a 75-45 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Robinson also blocked four shots. Makenzie Hampton added 18 points, while Bean Hoffman finished with 10 points, 13 assists and four blocks for the Lady Greyhounds (27-2, 9-0 conference).
Arabella Oliver scored 18 points and Hallee Wells added 11 for BIC (10-9, 5-4), which led 15-14 after the first quarter. Marmaduke led 38-20 at halftime.
BIC won the junior high game 32-23.
MacArthur 61, Mtn. Home 37
JONESBORO – MacArthur earned its 20th victory of the season in junior boys’ basketball Thursday with a 61-37 rout of Mountain Home.
Kelen Smith scored 17 points to lead the Cyclones (20-0, 11-0 conference). Landon Lewis and C.J. Larry added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Annie Camp 53, Paragould 29
JONESBORO – Jamarion Nelson scored 14 points Thursday night to lead Annie Camp to a 53-29 victory over Paragould in junior boys’ basketball.
Erick Blocker added 11 points and J’darius McCray chipped in with eight for the Whirlwinds (13-5, 8-2 conference).