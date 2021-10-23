MANILA — Seth Brooks ran for four touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes Friday night as Hoxie kept its record perfect by defeating Manila 49-6 in 3A-3 conference football.
Brooks finished with 115 rushing/receiving yards on 10 touches. He gained 81 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries, also catching two passes for 34 yards and two scores.
Quarterback Cade Forrester also had a big night as the Mustangs (8-0, 5-0 conference) stopped a six-game winning streak by the Lions (6-2, 4-1). Forrester was 6-of-6 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns, adding 123 yards on seven carries.
Hoxie scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to take a 42-0 halftime lead.
Brooks opened the scoring on a 24-yard run with 10:31 left in the first quarter, followed by the first of Guillermo Cabello’s extra points. Forrester threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brooks with 3:50 left in the quarter and Brooks scored on a 2-yard run at the 1:27 mark.
Hoxie’s second-quarter scoring began with Forrester’s 26-yard pass to Brooks with 9:13 remaining. Brooks scored on runs of 1 and 16 yards, the latter with 1:23 left in the half.
The Mustangs’ Camden Brooks scored on a 1-yard run with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Manila’s Billy Morris scored on an 11-yard run with 7:40 left in the game.
Dustin Clark led Manila with 101 yards rushing on 10 carries. Peyton McQueen, Coby Taylor and Josh Baugh had five tackles each for the Lions.
Trumann 43, Blytheville 27
BLYTHEVILLE — Trumann scored 21 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to pull away for a 43-27 victory over Blytheville in 4A-3 conference football.
Eli Evett powered the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 conference) with 137 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Rian King added 64 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Murphy Williams finished with 71 yards on 12 carries. The Wildcats were 5-of-8 passing for 57 yards.
Trumann led 14-7 at halftime and 22-21 after the third quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Chickasaws 21-6 in the fourth quarter to stop a two-game win streak for Blytheville (2-6, 2-3 conference).
Rivercrest 42, Gosnell 0
WILSON — Mike Sharp threw three touchdown passes, two to Michael Rainer, as Rivercrest routed Gosnell 42-0 in 4A-3 conference football for its sixth consecutive victory.
The Colts (6-1, 5-0 conference) held the Pirates (1-6, 1-4) to 65 total yards in their first shutout since beating Cedarville in the 2015 state playoffs.
Brandyn Brownlee blocked a punt to set up the Colts’ first touchdown. Sharp found Rainer on a 9-yard touchdown pass on the next play, followed by Josh Johnson’s extra point with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Sharp found Rainer again, this time on a 39-yard touchdown pass, with 9:53 remaining in the second quarter. The Colts tacked on three more touchdowns in the final six minutes of the half, the first on Tray Jones’ 36-yard run with 5:52 to go.
Sharp threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Stovall with 2:49 left in the half. The Colts scored a defensive touchdown as Octavio Chirinos and Marcus Slayton forced a fumble that Clay Burks returned 36 yards for a touchdown with 2:07 to go, setting the 33-0 halftime score after the extra point.
Johnson kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter. The Colts scored their final touchdown on Koby Turner’s 1-yard run with 7:41 left in the game.
Sharp was 11-of-15 passing for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Rainer had four receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones led the Colts in rushing with 63 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Chirinos led Rivercrest’s defense with nine tackles, including four for loss. Lath Latham had an interception.
Osceola 50, Walnut Ridge 6
WALNUT RIDGE — Dontaven Littleton accounted for 388 yards of total offense and five touchdowns to lead Osceola to a 50-6 victory over Walnut Ridge in 3A-3 conference football Friday night.
Littleton led the Seminoles (6-1, 5-0 conference) in rushing with 118 yards on 10 carries. He also completed 11-of-16 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the Seminoles' sixth consecutive victory.
Keenan Jackson paced Osceola in receiving with seven receptions for 224 yards and four touchdowns.
Walnut Ridge (4-4, 3-2 conference) opened the scoring after receiving the opening kickoff. Kai Watson scored on a 2-yard run for the Bobcats.
Osceola led 14-6 to end the first quarter. Littleton scored on a 9-yard run with 5:39 remaining in the period, followed by the first of Logan Slayton’s extra points, and then threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jackson with 1:30 remaining.
Slayton scored on a 56-yard fumble return with 11:41 remaining in the second quarter. Travelle Anderson scored on a 4-yard run with 6:45 to go as the Seminoles built a 28-6 halftime lead.
Littleton tracked down an errant snap before throwing a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jackson to open the third-quarter scoring, also adding the two-point conversion. Littleton connected with Jackson again, this time on a 34-yard touchdown pass, with 9:31 remaining in the third quarter.
Littleton threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jackson with 9:55 left in the game and added the two-point conversion.
Osceola finished with 160 yards rushing as a team. The Seminoles held the Bobcats to 136 total yards, including 94 passing yards.