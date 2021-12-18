MONETTE — Jaron Burrow scored 25 points Friday night as Buffalo Island Central edged Rector 58-54 in an early 2A-3 conference showdown in senior boys' basketball.
Caden Whitehead added 12 points for the Mustangs (14-4, 5-0 conference). BIC opened a 13-6 lead in the first quarter, then held leads of 26-20 at halftime and 42-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Kameron Jones poured in 39 points for Rector (10-3, 5-1 conference).
Rector won the junior boys' game 39-32.
Valley View 47, Brookland 30
BROOKLAND — Valley View pulled away in the second half Friday night to defeat Brookland 47-30 in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Blazers (6-2, 2-1 conference) led only 18-17 at halftime. Valley View extended its lead to 35-28 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Brookland 12-2 in the fourth.
Morghan Weaver scored 18 points and Anna Winkfield finished with 14 for Valley View. Stella Parker scored 14 points and Kinsey Clark had 11 for Brookland (3-5, 1-2 conference).
Westside 78, Ridgefield Christian 41
JONESBORO — Westside opened a 30-point halftime lead Friday night on the way to a 78-41 victory over Ridgefield Christian in senior boys' basketball.
Tanner Darr scored 23 points and Spencer Honeycutt added 13 for Westside (8-3). Up 21-10 after the first quarter, Westside extended its lead to 49-19 at halftime and 69-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Noah Stracener led Ridgefield Christian with 11 points.
Westside won the junior boys' game 49-21, led by Weston Honeycutt with 13 points, and took the seventh-grade game 34-32.
Westside 57, Trumann 46
TRUMANN — Westside pulled away from a tie score after the third quarter Friday night to defeat Trumann 57-46 in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Lanie Welch scored 16 points and Sloane Welch finished with 13 for Westside (5-4, 3-1 conference). Westside led 11-7 after the first quarter, but Trumann came back to lead 29-25 at halftime and the teams were tied at 37 to end the third quarter.
Nygeria Jones scored 12 points for Trumann.
Westside (4-4) won the junior girls' game 44-18 as Mattyx Cureton scored 13 points and Izzy Wolf chipped in with 10. Westside also won the seventh-grade game 24-14.
Walnut Ridge 65, Hoxie 49
WALNUT RIDGE — Ty Flippo scored 26 points Friday night to lead Walnut Ridge to a 65-49 victory over Hoxie in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Jayden Hollister added 20 points and Kel Slusser 11 for the Bobcats (6-0, 2-0 conference). Cade Forrester scored 16 points for Hoxie.
Walnut Ridge won the junior boys' game 40-33 and the seventh-grade game 31-17.
Riverside 64, EPC 47
LAKE CITY — Riverside built a 16-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat East Poinsett County 64-47 in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Rebels (9-12, 3-3 conference) led 17-9 after the first quarter and 34-18 at halftime. They extended their lead to 19 points, 48-29, at the end of the third quarter.
Easton Hatch scored 15 points to lead the Rebels, followed by Dennis Williams and Grayson Taylor with 11 each. Dennis Gaines scored 14 points, Tyrus Reel 12 and Omar McCuiston 10 for EPC.
Riverside (19-1, 6-0 conference) won the junior boys' game 53-26.
Corning 47, Ridgefield Christian 23
CORNING — Whitley Bolen scored 14 points during a 31-point second quarter that propelled Corning to a 47-23 victory over Ridgefield Christian in senior girls' basketball Friday.
Down 9-7 after the first quarter, the Lady Bobcats roared back to lead 38-14 at halftime. Corning took a 46-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bolen finished with 20 points for the game.
Corning won the junior girls' game 39-12.