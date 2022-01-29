BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville's winning streak reached 14 games Friday as the Chickasaws earned their 20th victory of the season by beating Trumann 60-35 in 4A-3 senior boys' basketball.
The Chickasaws (20-3, 11-0 conference) outscored the Wildcats 16-8 in the second quarter for a 30-14 halftime lead. Blytheville led 38-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Rashaud Marshall scored 21 points and Camron Jones eight for Blytheville. Azani Smith and Darrion Miles scored seven points each for Trumann.
Searcy 69, Nettleton 65
JONESBORO — Cameron Hicks scored 20 points Friday to lead Searcy to a 69-65 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East senior boys' basketball.
Ckyler Tengler added 14 points and Isaiah Carlos 13 for the Lions (11-9, 3-4 conference). Searcy led 18-15 after the first quarter, 40-36 at halftime and 54-47 after the third quarter.
Jordan Pigram led Nettleton (15-7, 3-4) with 20 points. Andre Davis added 17 points and DaVares Whitaker 10 for the Raiders.
Pocahontas 39, Valley View 38
JONESBORO — Pocahontas edged Valley View 39-38 Friday night in 4A-3 senior boys' basketball.
Justin DeJournett scored 13 points to lead the Redskins, followed by Mason Baltz with eight and Ely Baltz with seven. Pocahontas (11-6, 6-3 conference) led 8-5 after the first quarter, 19-17 at halftime and 31-28 after the third quarter.
Connor Tinsley scored 10 points for Valley View (8-10, 7-4 conference). Trey Mitchell and Jaden Hamilton-Wells added eight and seven points, respectively.
Valley View won the junior boys' game 61-39. Drew Gartman scored 16 points, Laird Cullen 14, and Gavin Ellis and Oliver Barr nine each for the junior Blazers (17-3, 11-0 conference).
Highland 59, Westside 51
HIGHLAND — A third-quarter rally propelled Highland to a 59-51 victory over Westside in 4A-3 senior boys' basketball Friday.
The Rebels trailed 26-22 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 25-11 in the third quarter for a 47-37 lead. Dylan Munroe led Highland's rally, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter.
Nathan Kulczycki scored 22 points, 12 in the first half, to lead the Rebels. Sean Parkerson added eight points for Highland.
Spencer Honeycutt hit four 3-pointers to lead Westside (12-8, 4-6 conference) with 16 points. Lukas Kaffka added 11 points and Tanner Darr nine for the Warriors, who hit 11 3s as a team.
Highland won the junior boys' game 45-20, led by Cash Arnhart with 18 points.
Southside 37, Brookland 36
BROOKLAND — Ayden Cuzzort scored 17 points Friday to help Southside edge Brookland 37-36 in 4A-3 senior boys' basketball.
The Southerners led 11-3 after the first quarter, 18-10 at halftime and 28-26 after the third quarter.
David York led Brookland with 11 points, followed by Tyler Parham with eight.
Brookland won the junior boys' game 28-26, led by Toby Burns with eight points and Lane Webster with seven.
GCT 65, Paragould 62
PARAGOULD — Benji Goodman's 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime Friday lifted Greene County Tech to a 65-62 victory over Paragould in 5A-East senior boys' basketball.
Goodman's basket provided the only points of overtime. GCT led 36-28 at halftime and 55-48 after the third quarter.
Manila 61, Rivercrest 43
MANILA — Manila built a 15-point halftime lead Friday and went on to defeat Rivercrest 61-43 in 3A-3 senior boys' basketball.
Four Lions scored in double figures, led by Jake Baltimore with 17 points. Brayden Nunnally scored 15 points, while Rex Farmer and Luke Kirk added 10 each for Manila (16-6, 10-1 conference).
Manila led 19-10 after the first quarter, 36-21 at halftime and 45-29 after the third quarter.
Melo Vasquez scored 23 points for Rivercrest (13-5, 9-2).
Rivercrest won the junior boys' game 47-20.
Corning 64, Piggott 43
CORNING — Luke Blanchard scored 17 points Friday night to lead Corning to a 64-43 victory over Clay County rival Piggott in 3A-3 senior boys' basketball.
Clayton Vanpool and Parker Davis added 10 points each for the Bobcats. Corning opened a 15-7 lead in the first quarter, took a 32-16 lead into halftime and carried a 49-26 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored a game-high 21 points for Piggott.
Corning won the junior boys' game 41-28 and the seventh-grade game 19-9.
Marmaduke 64, Rector 57
RECTOR — Marmaduke defeated Rector 64-57 Friday in 2A-3 senior boys' basketball despite a big night from the Cougars' Cooper Rabjohn.
Rabjohn scored 46 points for Rector (18-7, 8-3 conference).
Bay 59. EPC 54
LEPANTO — Justin Brannen and Evan Stotts combined for 44 points Friday night to lead Bay to a 59-54 victory over East Poinsett County in 2A-3 senior boys' basketball.
Brannen scored 25 points and Stotts added 19 for the Yellowjackets, who are 5-6 in league play. After trailing 14-9 after the first quarter, Bay rallied to lead 31-29 at halftime and 48-44 after the third quarter.
Karan Jennings scored 21 points and Tyrus Reel finished with 16 for EPC.
EPC won the junior boys' game 42-39.
Cross County 58, Riverside 47
LAKE CITY — Austin Hill scored 21 points Friday to lead Cross County to a 58-47 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 senior boys' basketball.
A.J. Beale added 16 points for the Thunderbirds. Cross County took a 29-24 halftime lead after outscoring Riverside 20-11 in the second quarter, then increased its lead to 39-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Grayeson Taylor scored 18 points and Easton Hatch added 12 for Riverside (10-19, 4-8 conference).
Ridgefield Christian 58, Maynard 53
MAYNARD — Ridgefield Christian earned a road victory Friday in 1A-3 senior boys' basketball, rallying to edge Maynard 58-53.
Doss McDaniel was 14-of-16 at the free throw line, including 10-of-10 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Warriors with 23 points. Wil Archer hit four 3s while adding 15 points for Ridgefield Christian (13-13, 8-3 conference).
The Warriors trailed 22-11 after the first quarter. Ridgefield rallied within 36-28 at halftime, but still trailed 48-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Corey Rowe scored 20 points to lead Maynard, including 12 in the first quarter. Logan Edington added 13 points and John Cline 11 for the Tigers.