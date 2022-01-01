BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nationally ranked Dr. Phillips of Orlando, Fla., defeated Jonesboro 55-44 in the fifth-place game Thursday at the Arby's Classic high school boys' basketball tournament.
Dr. Phillips, which was No. 17 in the MaxPreps national rankings on Dec. 24, pulled away down the stretch. Jonesboro (9-3) led 18-17 at halftime and Dr. Phillips led 32-28 after the third quarter.
Senior point guard Amarion Wilson led the Hurricane with 15 points. Senior guard Jesse Washington, who made the all-tournament team, added seven points for Jonesboro, which opens 5A-East conference play at home Friday against Batesville.
Jonesboro shot 37.2 percent from the field overall but was only 5-of-25 behind the 3-point line.
Ernest Udeh Jr., a 6-10 center who has signed with Kansas, led Dr. Phillips with 16 points. Guards Riley Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen, who have signed with Mississippi State and Florida, respectively, added 14 and 11 points for the Panthers.
Kell Classic
SWIFTON — Westside edged Cedar Ridge 50-49 Saturday in a first-round senior girls' game at the Kell Classic.
The Lady Warriors (8-5) took a one-point lead with a minute remaining on Georgia Spinks' 3-pointer. Spinks added two free throws with about 25 seconds remaining to increase Westside's advantage to three points.
Cedar Ridge (9-4) was unable to make a game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds. A two-point putback left the Lady Wolves a point short at the buzzer.
Spinks scored 13 points and Sloane Welch added 12 points for Westside, which led 24-23 at halftime and 36-35 after the third quarter. Maddi Rider scored 16 points and Madison Jackson added 14 for Cedar Ridge.
In other girls' games Saturday, Rivercrest edged Izard County 52-44; Highland defeated Riverside 56-28; Pangburn eliminated Trumann 55-45; East Poinsett County routed Blytheville 68-42; and Valley View rolled past Bay 66-29.
Three boys' games were also played Saturday. EPC nipped Bay 54-52; Cross County ousted Salem 51-39; and Pangburn defeated Cedar Ridge 64-50.
Rector 46, Fordyce 41
BERRYVILLE — Rector defeated Fordyce 46-41 Thursday in the girls' championship game of the Cornerstone Bank Holiday Hoops tournament.
Rector rallied after trailing 11-4 after one quarter, 16-12 at halftime and 29-27 after three quarters. The Lady Cougars (11-5) have won 10 of their last 11 games.
Ellie Ford led Rector with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Madison Wolfenbarger chipped in with 14 points.
Brogdon Invitational
HIGHLAND — The New School edged Manila 51-48 Thursday in the Maverick Division championship game of the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational.
The New School led 16-10 after the first quarter, 31-26 at halftime and 39-37 after the third quarter. Evan Goldman scored 20 points to lead The New School, while Dax Davison scored 14 points for Manila (9-6).
Conway won the Outlaw Division with a 67-47 victory over Hot Springs. Dwayne Lockhart scored 20 points for Conway, while Jabari West led Hot Springs with 19 points.
Osceola defeated Memphis Harding Academy 70-63 for fifth place in the Outlaw Division. Daylen Love scored 31 points for the Seminoles, who led 39-31 at halftime and 48-43 after the third quarter. D.J. Richmond scored 30 points for Harding Academy.
Batesville defeated Marianna Lee 47-44 in an Outlaw Division consolation game, led by Logan McSpadden with 20 points. Jamarion Westbrook had 17 points for Lee.
Izard County defeated the Harding Academy junior varsity 63-54 in the Outlaw Division third-place game, led by Gunner Gleghorn's 32 points.
Melbourne edged Memphis Middle College 76-74 in a Maverick Division consolation game as Caden Griffin scored 30 points. Highland took third place in the Maverick Division, beating Calico Rock 70-52 behind Dylan Munroe's 22 points.
Ultimate Tournament
MOUNTAIN HOME — Farmington defeated Greene County Tech 59-36 Thursday in the boys' championship game of the Ultimate Auto Group Tournament.
Paragould took third place with a 38-34 victory over Mountain Home.
MacArthur Tournament
JONESBORO — MacArthur edged Annie Camp 25-21 Thursday in junior boys' basketball to win the championship game of the MacArthur Christmas Classic.
C.J. Larry scored 11 points to lead MacArthur (14-0). Adam Richardson scored eight points for Annie Camp.
Marion defeated West Memphis West 50-21 for third place. Valley View nipped Marked Tree 35-33 for fifth place, led by Drew Gartman and Laird Cullen with 12 points each. Kenyon Carter scored 19 points for Marked Tree.
Brookland defeated Paragould 44-35 for seventh place.