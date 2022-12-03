WALNUT RIDGE — Top-seeded Sloan-Hendrix and third-seeded Riverside will play for the boys' championship of the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament this evening.

Sloan-Hendrix defeated fifth-seeded Pocahontas 56-50 in Friday's semifinals, while Riverside ousted second-seeded Tuckerman 52-40. The championship game is set for 6 p.m.