WALNUT RIDGE — Top-seeded Sloan-Hendrix and third-seeded Riverside will play for the boys' championship of the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament this evening.
Sloan-Hendrix defeated fifth-seeded Pocahontas 56-50 in Friday's semifinals, while Riverside ousted second-seeded Tuckerman 52-40. The championship game is set for 6 p.m.
Braden Cox scored 14 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix (11-1). Ethan Lee added 13 points and Harper Rorex 10 for the Greyhounds.
Harrison Carter led Pocahontas with 14 points, while Bryce Mason had 10.
Riverside (9-3) pulled away from a 25-25 halftime tie to knock off Tuckerman. The Rebels led 40-32 after the third quarter.
Harrison McAnally scored 16 points to lead Riverside, followed by Cash Gillis and Brayeson Timms with 10 each. Amare Neal and Waylon Tackett scored 11 points each for Tuckerman.
Blytheville 69, NLR 66
BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville kept its record perfect Friday night with a 69-66 victory over North Little Rock in senior boys' basketball at the Chickasaw Classic.
The Chickasaws improved to 8-0 with their second victory over a Class 6A opponent in as many nights.
Manila 53, Monticello 34
BLYTHEVILLE — Brayden Nunnally scored 26 points Friday night to lead Manila to a 53-34 victory over Monticello in senior boys' basketball at the Chickasaw Classic.
Jaron Burrow added 12 points for the Lions (5-0). Manila gradually pulled away, leading 17-12 after the first quarter, 25-16 at halftime and 40-26 after the third quarter.
Luke Jones scored 14 points for Monticello.
Paragould 64, El Dorado 56
BLYTHEVILLE — Jesse Beliew, Gavin Hall and Caleb Jiles combined for all of Paragould's points Friday night as the Rams defeated El Dorado 64-56 in senior boys' basketball at the Chickasaw Classic.
Beliew scored 28 points, including 14 in the third quarter as the Rams (2-4) outscored the Wildcats 23-12 to take a 46-38 lead. Hall added 25 points and Jiles 11 for Paragould.
El Dorado opened a 21-9 lead in the first quarter, but Paragould rallied within 26-23 at halftime. Bryson Boulden scored 16 points and LaRonte McHenry 11 for the Wildcats.
Walnut Ridge 62, Rivercrest 58
WALNUT RIDGE — Rex Tedder scored 15 points Friday to lead Walnut Ridge to a 62-58 victory over Rivercrest in senior boys' basketball.
Three more Bobcats scored in double figures. Kaden Martin and Maddox Jean added 13 points each, followed by Davis Callahan with 10.
Tyshawn Love scored 15 points and Michael Rainer added 10 for Rivercrest.
Mammoth Spring 76, Ridgefield Christian 46
JONESBORO — Mammoth Spring defeated Ridgefield Christian 76-46 Friday in 1A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Gavin Boddie scored 22 points and Blake Rogers added 19 for the Bears (10-4, 5-0 conference).