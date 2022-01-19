WEST MEMPHIS — Ereauna Hardaway scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack Tuesday night for Jonesboro as the Lady Hurricane cruised past West Memphis 51-32 in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball.
Destiny Thomas added 13 points and Bramyia Johnson 11 for Jonesboro (9-6, 3-1 conference) in a rematch of last season’s state championship game. Jonesboro outscored West Memphis 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 32-19 halftime lead and held a 40-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Janiyah Tucker scored 14 points and Aniyah Price 10 to lead West Memphis (9-6, 2-2 conference).
Paragould 53, Nettleton 52
PARAGOULD – Shakira Brown scored the go-ahead basket in the final seconds Tuesday to lift Paragould to a 53-52 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball.
Carson DeFries scored 22 points to lead the Lady Rams (12-3, 4-0 conference), hitting four 3-pointers. Mikayla Lambert added 10 points and Brown finished with seven.
Paragould led 27-16 at halftime, only to see Nettleton (13-7, 1-3 conference) pull into a tie at 36 at the end of the third quarter.
Briley Pena scored 25 points to lead the Lady Raiders, connecting for six 3-pointers. D’maria Daniels added 16 points.
GCT 45, Searcy 27
PARAGOULD – Kylie Stokes scored 22 points Tuesday night to lead Greene County Tech to a 45-27 victory over Searcy in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball.
Sierrah Floyd added 12 points and Emma Bates 10 for the Lady Eagles (11-5, 2-2 conference). GCT led 33-19 at the end of the third quarter.
Marmaduke 68, Bay 23
MARMADUKE – Heidi Robinson scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots Tuesday as Marmaduke routed Bay 68-23 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Makenzie Hampton added 19 points for the Lady Greyhounds (26-2, 8-0 conference).
Bean Hoffman added eight points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks for Marmaduke, which led 45-14 at halftime.
MacArthur 51, Annie Camp 29
JONESBORO – MacArthur took control with a fast start and went on to defeat Annie Camp 51-29 in junior girls’ basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
The Lady Cyclones (9-6, 2-2 conference) led 15-3 after the first quarter, 32-17 at halftime and 43-20 after the third quarter.
Diamond Edwards scored 14 points, Nae Nae Daniels 11, Alexia Gomez nine and SheLeah Bevly eight for MacArthur.
MacArthur (1-2) won the junior varsity girls game 42-17.