WEST MEMPHIS — Jonesboro won comfortably on a night when points weren’t plentiful.
The Hurricane held West Memphis to 14 points in each half Tuesday to earn a 43-28 victory in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jonesboro (13-3, 4-0 conference) trailed 10-9 after a quarter, but came back to lead 21-14 at halftime and extended its margin to 31-20 at the end of the third quarter. The Hurricane forced 22 turnovers, limited the Blue Devils to 31.3 percent shooting from the field and held a 32-26 rebounding advantage.
Jesse Washington led Jonesboro in scoring with nine points, also adding six rebounds and three assists. Amarion Wilson added eight points and three assists, while Kavon Pointer scored six points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Kameron Barnes scored 11 points for West Memphis (10-6, 2-2).
Nettleton 72, Paragould 63
PARAGOULD – Nettleton outscored Paragould 28-16 in the fourth quarter Tuesday to rally for a 72-63 victory in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
DaVares Whitaker scored 23 points to lead the Raiders (14-5, 2-2 conference). Brandon Anderson added 18 points and Andre Davis 17 for Nettleton, which trailed 30-29 at halftime and 47-44 after the third quarter.
Gavin Hall scored 20 points and Isaiah Jackson added 18 for Paragould (10-7, 1-3).
Blytheville 65, Valley View 52
JONESBORO – Tyree Jackson scored 23 points Tuesday as Blytheville remained unbeaten in 4A-3 conference basketball with a 65-52 victory at Valley View.
Tyree Jackson scored 21 points and Rashaud Marshall added 18 for the Chickasaws (17-3, 8-0 conference). Shamar Marshall and Jeremiah Wells scored nine and eight points, respectively.
The teams were tied at 12 to end the first quarter, and Blytheville led 28-23 at halftime. The Chickasaws extended their lead to 44-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Connor Tinsley scored 12 points, Parker St. Pierre added 11 and Carson Tosh finished with nine for Valley View (6-9, 5-3 conference).
Valley View (14-3, 8-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 48-32, led by Oliver Barr with 17 points, Gavin Ellis with 13 and Laird Cullen with 11. Travion Anderson scored 13 points to lead Blytheville.
Brookland 42, Highland 38
HIGHLAND – Brookland rallied in the fourth quarter Tuesday to defeat Highland 42-38 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Bearcats outscored the Rebels 17-8 in the fourth quarter, coming back to win after trailing by as many as 10 points in the final period. Highland led 12-10 at halftime and 30-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Tyler Parham scored 14 points to lead Brookland (10-7, 6-2 conference). Aidan Roberson grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points.
Manila 76, Harrisburg 40
HARRISBURG – Manila cruised to a 76-40 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lions improved to 12-6 overall and 6-1 in the 3A-3.
Rector 63, EPC 33
RECTOR – Cooper Rabjohn scored 23 points Tuesday to lead Rector to a 63-33 rout of East Poinsett County in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Kameron Jones added 17 points and Lane Stucks finished with 14 for the Cougars (16-5, 6-1 conference).
EPC won the junior boys’ game 41-39.
Rivercrest 52, Hoxie 50
HOXIE – Rivercrest edged Hoxie 52-50 Tuesday in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Braylon Diggs scored 21 points and Carmelo Vasquez 16 for Rivercrest, which led 21-19 at halftime and 36-35 after the third quarter.
Jake Jones scored 14 points to lead four Hoxie players in double figures.
Mason Woodard scored 11 points, while Cade Forrester and Haydn Minton added 10 each.
Rivercrest won the junior boys’ game 59-18, led by Jayden Young with 18 points.
Sloan-Hendrix 72, WCC 42
JUDSONIA – Braden Cox scored 27 points and Cade Grisham added 21 Tuesday to lead Sloan-Hendrix to a 72-42 rout of White County Central in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Greyhounds (17-4, 5-0 conference) led 27-18 at halftime and 48-28 after the third quarter.
Sloan-Hendrix (17-1) won the junior boys’ game 55-27. Karson Roark scored 17 points, Logan Hill 16 and Hudson Rorex 11 for Sloan-Hendrix.
MacArthur 35, Annie Camp 27
JONESBORO – MacArthur improved to 19-0 in junior boys’ basketball with Tuesday’s 35-27 victory over Annie Camp at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
C.J. Larry and Drew West scored 11 points to lead the Cyclones. Jamarion Nelson led Annie Camp with eight points.