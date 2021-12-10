SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jonesboro bounced back from its first loss of the season with an impressive victory on the second day of the Ozark Mountain Shootout.
The Hurricane, which lost to Link (Mo.) Academy on Thursday night, led after every quarter Friday night to defeat Springfield, Mo., Kickapoo 62-47 in senior boys' basketball.
Jonesboro (4-1) led 16-10 after the first quarter against Kickapoo, last season's Missouri Class 6A state champion. The Hurricane slightly increased its lead in each of the next two periods, leading 32-24 at halftime and 46-37 after the third quarter.
Two more games away from home await the Hurricane next week. Jonesboro visits Vilonia on Thursday before playing Little Rock Mills in the John Stanton Classic in Conway on Saturday.
Cabot Christmas Classic
CABOT — Nettleton earned two victories Friday in varsity basketball at the Cabot Christmas Classic.
The Raiders opened a 22-point halftime lead during a 67-46 rout of Mountain Home in the senior boys' division. DaVares Whitaker scored 24 points to lead the Raiders, who led 24-11 after the first quarter, 39-17 at halftime and 54-36 after the third quarter.
Jeremiah Turner added 16 points and Brandon Anderson 14 for Nettleton (6-2), which plays Cabot today at 4 p.m.
Nettleton routed Cabot 49-32 in senior girls' basketball as Briley Pena scored 28 points.
The Lady Raiders (7-2) quickly took control, leading 15-9 after the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime. Nettleton held a 39-21 lead after the third quarter.
D'maria Daniels finished with seven points and five assists, while McKenzie Williams had five points and 12 rebounds for Nettleton, which plays Mountain Home today at 1 p.m. Laylia Reece and Jayce Cook scored 12 points each for Cabot.
Westside 65, Corning 61
CORNING — Lukas Kaffka scored 28 points Friday night to lead Westside to a 65-61 victory over Corning in senior boys' basketball.
The Warriors (5-3) capitalized on a big third quarter. Corning (4-6) led 16-11 after the first quarter and 30-28 at halftime before Westside rallied to take a 48-39 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Jackson Wolf and Spencer Honeycutt added 11 points each for Westside. Clayton Vanpool scored 17 points to lead Corning, followed by Eli Mason with 13, Luke Blanchard with 12 and Jayce Couch with 11.
Westside won the junior boys' game 47-40 as Weston Honeycutt scored 25 points. Seth Green led Corning with 18 points.
Rogers Heritage 73, Blytheville 56
ROGERS — The second quarter cost Blytheville on Friday night as the Chickasaws lost 73-56 to Rogers Heritage in senior boys' basketball at the Arvest Hoopfest.
Heritage outscored Blytheville 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 37-19 halftime lead. The War Eagles' lead stood at 59-38 after the third quarter.
Rashaud Marshall scored 21 points, Camron Jones 10 and Elijah Donnerson 10 for Blytheville (6-3). The Chickasaws play Harrison today at 2:30 p.m.
Manila 67, Hoxie 47
HOXIE — Manila defeated Hoxie 67-47 Friday in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Lions improved to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Rector 61, Riverside 59
RECTOR — Rector rallied in the final minute Friday night to earn a 61-59 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Cooper Rabjohn hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining in the game to pull the Cougars (9-2, 4-0 conference) into a tie at 59. Kameron Jones came up with a steal with eight seconds remaining, drew a foul with two seconds to play and made both free throws to give Rector the victory.
Jones led Rector with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Rabjohn finished with 14 points.
Harrison McAnally and Grayson Taylor scored 16 points each to lead Riverside (8-10, 2-2 conference). Carl Gallapoo added 15 points for the Rebels.
Tuckerman 49, WCC 26
JUDSONIA — Kenadi Gardner scored 19 points Friday night to lead Tuckerman to a 49-26 victory over White County Central in 2A-2 conference senior girls' basketball.
Shanley Williams added 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs (11-5, 3-0 conference). Tuckerman led 19-4 after the first quarter, 26-12 at halftime and 38-17 after the third quarter.