JONESBORO — Jonesboro enjoyed an easy evening to begin 5A-East conference play.
The Hurricane scored the first 27 points Friday night and went on to blast Batesville 87-20 in senior boys' basketball at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
Jesse Washington hit three of Jonesboro's 12 3-pointers in scoring 17 points for the Hurricane, which is ranked first in Class 5A and second overall in the Arkansas Sports Media poll. Isaac Harrell added 14 points, Phillip Tillman 13 and Kylen Kelly 12 for Jonesboro (10-3, 1-0 conference)
Quion Williams, an Oklahoma State signee making his season debut for the Hurricane, added eight points.
Jonesboro led 30-2 after the first quarter. The Hurricane increased its lead to 47-4 at halftime and 77-12 at the end of the third quarter.
Jonesboro 61, Batesville 37
JONESBORO — Bramyia Johnson scored 24 points Friday night to lead Jonesboro to a 61-37 victory over Batesville in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball.
Johnson scored 16 points in the second half as the Lady Hurricane (7-5, 1-0 conference) expanded on a 29-19 halftime lead. She scored 10 points in the third quarter to help Jonesboro increase its lead to 47-30.
Ereauna Hardaway added 15 points for Jonesboro, including three 3-pointers in the second quarter. Destiny Thomas finished with 14 points.
Taylor Rush scored 19 points to lead Batesville (4-7, 0-1).
BIC 66, Ridgefield Christian 65
MONETTE — Jaron Burrow scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds Friday to lead Buffalo Island Central to a 66-65 victory over Ridgefield Christian in senior boys' basketball.
Nicholas Patterson scored 12 points, while Caden Whitehead added 11 points and nine rebounds for BIC (17-5). The Mustangs trailed after each of the first three quarters, including 32-29 at halftime and 43-41 after the third quarter.
Noah Stracener led Ridgefield Christian with 27 points. Doss McDaniel added 14 points and Evan Massey 12 for the Warriors.
BIC won the junior boys' game 41-36, led by Leo Contreras with 19 points and Kell Gathright with 12. Ryan Lamkin scored 13 points and Evan Ellenburg 10 for Ridgefield Christian.
Southside 40, Brookland 35
BROOKLAND — Southside outscored Brookland 17-10 in the fourth quarter Friday to earn a 40-35 victory in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Olivia Allen scored 16 points and Kamie Jenkins 13 for the Lady Southerners (16-1, 5-0 conference). Allen and Jenkins scored six points each in the fourth quarter.
Stella Parker scored a game-high 21 points to lead Brookland. Southside led 15-13 at halftime before Brookland took a 25-23 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Blytheville 43, Trumann 32
TRUMANN — Blytheville pulled away from Trumann in the fourth quarter Friday to finish a 43-32 victory in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Down 16-14 at halftime, the Chickasaws (14-3, 5-0 conference) took a 29-25 lead to end the third quarter and outscored the Wildcats 13-7 in the final period. Rashaud Marshall scored 16 points to lead Blytheville, followed by Camron Jones with 11 and T.J. Jackson with eight.
Ja'quavious Love scored 11 points for Trumann, with Drew Osment and Devin Miles adding eight each.
Walnut Ridge 77, Corning 54
CORNING — Walnut Ridge shook off a halftime deficit Friday night to defeat Corning 77-54 in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Ty Flippo scored 25 points and Jayden Hollister added 15 for Walnut Ridge (11-1, 6-0 conference). After trailing 31-30 at halftime, Walnut Ridge moved in front 53-41 at the end of the third quarter.
Jayce Couch scored 23 points and Clayton Vanpool added 12 for Corning.
Corning won the junior boys' game 49-42.
Wynne 63, Forrest City 40
FORREST CITY — Wynne opened a 19-point halftime lead Friday on the way to a 63-40 rout of Forrest City in 4A-5 senior girls' basketball.
Wynne (9-5, 2-0 conference) led 36-17 at halftime.
Derriona Spencer scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Lady Yellowjackets. Zahryia Baker had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Shay Lewis added 12 points and four steals.