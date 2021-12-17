HOXIE — Alex Jones made two free throws to tie the game and scored the go-ahead basket in the final seconds Thursday, lifting Walnut Ridge to a 54-52 victory over Hoxie in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Hannah Hatfield scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Bobcats. Chloe Davis scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Jones scored 12 points.
Hoxie’s Jaecie Brown poured in 38 points.
Rector 43, BIC 28
MONETTE — Ellie Ford scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Thursday night to lead Rector to a 43-28 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Carly Rodden added 11 points for Rector (8-5, 5-1 conference). The Lady Cougars led 14-8 after the first quarter, 20-12 at halftime and 26-20 after the third quarter.
Hallee Wells scored 10 points for BIC (8-6, 3-3 conference).
BIC won the junior girls’ game 34-32 on Riley Parker’s two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining. Parker scored 11 points to lead BIC. Maggie Rabjohn and Rylee Wilburn scored eight points each for Rector, which erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game with 32 seconds remaining.
BIC won the seventh-grade game.
Manila 43, Rivercrest 24
MANILA — Manila improved to 13-0 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday with a 43-24 victory over 3A-3 conference foe Rivercrest.
Kinley Shelton scored 12 points and Emily Johnson added 11 for the Lady Lions (5-0 conference). Manila led 23-10 at halftime.
Manila (11-2, 5-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 49-29. Lucy Farmer scored 11 points to lead Manila, followed by Madison Tune, Madyson Deeds and Chloe Helms with 10 each. Lexi Young scored 11 points for Rivercrest.
Corning 52, Piggott 23
CORNING — Corning took control in the second quarter Thursday on its way to a 52-23 victory over Piggott in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bobcats outscored the Lady Mohawks 21-8 in the second quarter to take a 31-16 halftime lead. Corning increased its margin to 46-19 at the end of the third quarter.
Whitley Bolen scored 14 points to lead Corning (7-2, 4-1 conference). Kenlie Watson added 13 points and Presley Martin chipped in with 12 for the Lady Bobcats.
Grace Hooten scored 11 points for Piggott.
Katie Karr and Reicken Rainwater scored 13 points each to lead Corning to a 39-31 victory in the junior girls’ game. Madden Mack scored 13 points for Piggott.
Riverside 67, EPC 36
LAKE CITY — Lexi Moyer hit five 3-pointers to score 17 points Thursday, leading Riverside to a 67-36 victory over East Poinsett County in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Ali Towles hit three 3s to add 14 points for Riverside (9-8, 3-3 conference). The Lady Rebels, who led 32-18 at halftime, got 10 points each from Amber Courtney and Kalli Blocker.
Riverside (16-1, 6-0) won the junior girls’ game 58-18. Carly Jo Womack scored 11 points and Brooklyn Berry 10 for Riverside.
Mammoth Spring 61, Willow Springs, Mo., 38
MAMMOTH SPRING — Mammoth Spring routed Willow Springs, Mo., 61-38 Thursday to earn a place in the senior girls’ championship game at the Battle of the Border tournament.
Brynn Washam scored 17 points, Megyn Upton 15, Sara Crowe 13 and Tay Davis 12 for the Lady Bears (13-4), who will play Thayer, Mo., in the championship game today at 6 p.m.
MacArthur 38, WM West 5
JONESBORO — MacArthur shut out West Memphis West in the second half Thursday to complete a 38-5 victory in junior girls’ basketball.
Diamond Edwards scored 10 points to lead MacArthur, which led 20-5 at halftime. Alexia Gomez added eight points as the Lady Cyclones (7-3) had eight different players score.