CONWAY — Jonesboro reached the championship game of the Dandra Thomas Invitational by routing Conway Christian 75-48 Friday night in senior girls’ basketball.
Bramyia Johnson finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Lady Hurricane (2-0). Jonesboro will play Conway tonight at 5:30 in the championship game.
Ereauna Hardaway and Destiny Thomas also scored in double figures for Jonesboro. Hardaway added 18 points and five assists, while Thomas contributed 17 points and seven rebounds.
Allannah Orsby and T’Kera Anderson scored eight points each for the Lady Hurricane, with Orsby adding five rebounds and Anderson grabbing four.
BIC 61, Armorel 27
MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central improved to 7-0 in senior boys’ basketball Friday with a 61-27 rout of Armorel.
The Mustangs began to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 14-1 to take a 29-12 halftime lead. BIC led 55-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Jaron Burrow scored 21 points to lead BIC. Nicholas Patterson added 13 points, while Caden Whitehead finished with eight points, nine rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Cameron Martinez scored 14 points for Armorel.
Armorel won the junior boys’ game 41-25 and BIC took the seventh-grade game 27-13.
Sloan-Hendrix 59,
Tuckerman 42
TUCKERMAN — Ethan Lee led Sloan-Hendrix with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds Friday as the Greyhounds rolled past Tuckerman 59-42 in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Cade Grisham also had a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds, as Sloan-Hendrix (5-1, 1-0 conference) won its 2A-2 opener. Braden Cox and Harper Rorex added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Greyhounds.
CRA 67, Southland, Mo., 24
PARAGOULD — Crowley’s Ridge Academy placed four players in double figures Friday to rout Southland, Mo., 67-24 in senior boys’ basketball.
CRA’s Sam Marshall scored a game-high 14 points as the Falcons (5-3) earned their third consecutive victory. Cole Oxley added 13 points for CRA, followed by Jesse Beliew with 11 and Jace Elms with 10.
CRA opened a 20-10 lead in the first quarter. The Falcons increased their lead to 44-16 at halftime.
Bay 63, Mammoth Spring 62
BAY — Bay held off Mammoth Spring for a 63-62 victory Friday night in senior boys’ basketball.
Gavin Boddie scored 18 points to lead Mammoth Spring. Nathaneal Rogers added 13 points, Blake Rogers 11 and Brayden Cray 10 for the Bears.