BATESVILLE — Nettleton stopped a three-game losing streak in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball with a second-half rally Friday night.
Down four points at halftime, the Lady Raiders took the lead in the third quarter and went on to defeat Batesville 60-54.
D'maria Daniels and McKenzie Williams scored five points each in the third quarter as the Lady Raiders (13-6, 2-3 conference) outscored the Lady Pioneers 16-9 to take a 45-42 lead. Daniels added five more points in the fourth quarter while Williams and Briley Pena combined to make nine of 12 free throws.
Williams scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Nettleton. Daniels, who hit four 3-pointers, was next with 18 points and four rebounds. Pena added 12 points and four rebounds while making nine out of 10 free throws.
Taylor Rush scored 26 points to lead Batesville (4-11, 0-5 conference). The Lady Pioneers led 33-29 at halftime.
Melbourne 45, Tuckerman 43
MELBOURNE — Kaylee Love scored with six seconds remaining in Friday's game to lift Melbourne to a 45-43 victory over Tuckerman in 2A-2 conference senior girls' basketball.
Kenley McCarn scored 29 points and Love added 11 for Melbourne (19-0, 7-0 conference). Melbourne trailed 19-17 at halftime before taking a 35-31 lead to end the third quarter.
Shanley Williams scored 16 points and Kenzie Soden added 12 for Tuckerman (14-10, 4-3 conference).
Melbourne won the junior girls' game and Tuckerman prevailed in the seventh-grade game.
Wynne 62, LR Mills 32
WYNNE — Derriona Spencer produced 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals Friday night as Wynne routed Little Rock Mills 62-32 in 4A-5 conference senior girls' basketball.
Zahryia Baker finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Yellowjackets, who led 37-16 at halftime and 57-20 after the third quarter. Keyana Smith added 11 points as Wynne (13-5, 5-0 conference) tuned up for Tuesday's 4A-5 showdown at Lonoke.
GCT 53, Marion 47
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech defeated Marion 53-47 Friday night to hand the Lady Patriots their first 5A-East conference loss this season in senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Eagles (12-5, 3-2 conference) led 25-20 at halftime. Marion (14-6, 4-1) led 17-16 after the first quarter.
Maynard 46, CRA 26
MAYNARD — Maynard opened a 13-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Crowley's Ridge Academy 46-26 in junior girls' basketball.
Ryan Gramling scored 11 points to lead CRA.