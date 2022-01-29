JONESBORO — Briley Pena scored 14 points Friday night as Nettleton breezed to a 69-42 victory over Searcy in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
McKenzie Williams added 11 points and D'maria Daniels finished with 10 for the Lady Raiders (14-7, 3-4 conference). Nettleton pulled away quickly, leading 43-21 at halftime and 54-26 after the third quarter.
Olivia Roberson led Searcy with 10 points.
GCT 51, Paragould 47
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech rallied to edge Paragould 51-47 Friday in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
GCT led 23-20 at halftime. Paragould took a 40-36 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Tuckerman 42, Cedar Ridge 35
NEWARK — Tuckerman won its fourth game in as many days Friday night, defeating Cedar Ridge 42-35 in 2A-2 senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Bulldogs (18-10, 8-3 conference) took the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Cedar Ridge 17-9 to go up 31-25. Kenzie Soden scored 10 points and Shanley Williams added nine for Tuckerman.
Camdyn Gipson scored 11 points to lead Cedar Ridge.
Wynne 53, Stuttgart 23
WYNNE — Wynne maintained its hold on first place in the 4A-5 conference Friday night with a 53-23 rout of Stuttgart in senior girls' basketball.
Zahryia Baker finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals as the Lady Yellowjackets (15-5, 7-0 conference) earned their eighth consecutive victory. Darienne Carter added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Shay Lewis contributed seven points and five steals.
Wynne led 14-4 after the first quarter, 26-12 at halftime and 43-19 at the end of the third quarter.
Riverside 62, Cross County 16
LAKE CITY — Lexi Moyer scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers Friday as Riverside routed Cross County 62-16 in 2A-3 senior girls' basketball.
Mackenzie Thomas, Hannah Gosa and Amber Courtney scored 10 points each for the Lady Rebels (13-12, 6-5 conference).
Riverside (20-1, 9-0 conference) won the junior high game 58-31. Carly Jo Womack led Riverside with 25 points.