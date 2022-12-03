WALNUT RIDGE — Third-seeded Riverside scored the final 16 points Friday to defeat second-seeded Tuckerman 47-40 in the senior girls' semifinals at the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament.
The Lady Rebels will play top-seeded Salem, which defeated fifth-seeded Marmaduke 58-49 Friday, in the championship game today at 4:30 p.m.
Amber Courtney scored 13 points and Gracie Washington 10 for Riverside (10-3), which trailed 28-18 at halftime and 40-31 after three quarters. Kenzie Soden led Tuckerman with 14 points.
Marleigh Sellars had 19 points to lead Salem in the second semifinal, while Chelsea Hamilton finished with 17. Marmaduke's Mackenzie Hampton and Baylie Joiner both finished with 19 points.
LR Christian 56, Jonesboro 50
LITTLE ROCK — Little Rock Christian recovered from a Jonesboro rally to earn a 56-50 victory Friday night in senior girls' basketball.
Jonesboro trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter. The Lady Hurricane (3-4) scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 49 before the Lady Warriors regained the lead.
Bramyia Johnson scored 17 points, Allannah Orsby 11, and Eljanae' Daniels and Jazma Hooks nine each for Jonesboro. The Lady Hurricane trailed 31-23 at halftime.
GCT 50, Camdenton, Mo., 31
ROGERS — Greene County Tech dominated the first three quarters Friday to defeat Camdenton, Mo., 50-31 in the Great 8 senior girls' basketball tournament.
The Lady Eagles (6-2) led 15-4 after the first quarter, 29-11 at halftime and 45-15 after three quarters.
Acey Fahr scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead GCT. Karley Burrow and Myiah Butler added nine points each.
GCT will play Clinton in the fifth-place game today.
Corning 56, Hoxie 44
CORNING — Corning defeated Hoxie 56-44 in senior girls' basketball Friday.
Whitley Bolen scored 24 points to lead Corning (8-1). Olivia Compton led Hoxie with 21 points.
Corning won the junior girls' game 34-30.
Paragould 49, Mammoth Spring 39
JONESBORO — Paragould defeated Mammoth Spring 49-39 Friday in senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Rams led 12-10 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 28-19 after the third quarter. Brynn Washam scored 19 points to lead Mammoth Spring (8-3).